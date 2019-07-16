Is it okay if I change my New Year's Resolution halfway through 2019? I now want to make it my mission to ensure that Miss Robyn Rihanna Fenty gets a break every now and then, because this woman is pumping out new products, brands, et cetera, and I can't figure out how she gets it all done without relaxing. If you've already heard about her latest beauty reveal, you're probably wondering when Fenty Beauty's new Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer drops. Who could blame you? The original Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer was a huge hit when the brand first debuted it a few years back, and leave it to Riri to wait until the summer sun had us all sweating to drop a mattifying fix to banish excess oils once and for all. She's done it again, folks.

While Fenty Beauty sometimes launches large collections all at once, some of their best products have been dropped one by one, seemingly at random — to be clear, though, there's nothing random about the brand's choice to release a mattifying primer during the summer months. Hot weather means sweat, and sweat means those of us with combination and oily skin can look...a little dewier than we'd prefer, to phrase it nicely. There aren't enough blotting powders in the world to save my face from heat and humidity when my base isn't properly prepped, which is why something like this new product could really come in handy.

Behold, the Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer, in all her milky matte glory:

"Make it matte, keep it matte. We're bringing you a brand new primer that takes mattifying to the next level!" the brand declared on Instagram. "#PROFILTRMATTIFYINGPRIMER mattifies skin, fights shine all day, and smoothes the look of pores without feeling tight or dry so you can keep your makeup looking fresh without caking," continues the caption. Sounds like heaven to me!

I know I'm not the only one whose makeup has become a cakey mess after over-powdering too late in an attempt to diminish oils and dull shine:

It's not a good look, and Riri knows that the best way to prevent excess oils ruining your glam is to come correct in the first place. It's all about the primer, people!

And while the brand's original Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer ($32, fentybeauty.com) does claim to stop shine and diffuse the look of pores, it never claims to have a fully matte finish:

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer $32 | Fenty Beauty Buy Now

Which is why the new Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer will be such a game-changer:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

What makes the matte version unique is the shine-stoppers mixed into the formula. Blue agave extract and blurring powders that mattify and perfect help the new blend melt into skin and get the face perfectly prepped for foundation. A retouched finish, and a mattifying formula designed to prevent oil and shine. What more could a girl ask for?

Whether or not you choose to pair it with the original Fenty Pro Filt'r Foundation, this seems like a must for summer skin prep:

If you want to snag the new primer as soon as it drops, you'll be able to shop online come July 19 on both the Sephora and Fenty Beauty websites. To try the formula IRL, wait until it drops in-stores at Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Boots on August 15.