For oily skin types, the struggle to keep your skin moisturized without increasing shine can seem like a never-ending struggle. On the one hand, you know that moisturizing skin is the key to keeping it healthy and balanced, but many face creams tend to include heavy ingredients and more oils that don't play nicely with your skin. That's why you can benefit from trying one of the best gel moisturizers for oily skin instead.

Lightweight but still hydrating, gel formulas tend to work well with oily skin because they're water-based, which is why they're sometimes referred to water gels or water creams. Most creams and lotions, on the other hand, are oil-based, which is why you should steer clear if you have oily or acne-prone skin.

When shopping for a good gel moisturizer, look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate and moisturize skin without clogging pores. If you need further shine-stopping ingredients, you can look for a formula that includes ingredients with natural astringent properties like witch hazel, pomegranate extract, and lady's mantle. Ingredients like willowherb extract and rose water can also help balance skin and reduce excess oil production, while a BHA like salicylic acid can help prevent and treat acne by gently exfoliating and keeping pores clear of bacteria, dirt, and oil.

To keep your skin hydrated without leaving it greasy, give one of the five best gel moisturizers for oily skin on this list a try.

1. Best Drugstore Gel Moisturizer For Oily Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're just trying a gel moisturizer for the first time, Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel is a great, affordable choice to start out with. A favorite among Amazon users (and beauty editors), the alcohol-free moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to your skin, keeping it hydrated and smooth all night. It's also oil-free, noncomedogenic, and lightweight enough that you can apply it in the morning without the risk of greasing up throughout the day. The Hydro Boost Water Gel also has more than 1,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many reviewers noting that it keeps their oily skin hydrated without feeling heavy or sticky.

2. Best Gel Moisturizer For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Korres Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Excess sebum production and acne tend to go hand-in-hand, which is why Korres created this gel-cream hybrid for oily and combination skin. Packed with several ingredients that help control oil, reduce redness, and keep pores clear of acne-causing debris, Korres's Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel is the ultimate multitasking moisturizer for breakout-prone skin. Traditional hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid are included in the formula to keep skin smooth, while salicylic acid dissolves acne-causing dead skin and oil deep in your pores. To further help keep skin clear and shine-free, Korres added alpine willowherb extract to balance oil production, and pomegranate extract to protect and brighten skin.

3. Best Gel Moisturizer For Sensitive Oily Skin Mamonde Rose Water Soothing Gel $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For sensitive skin types, the simpler the ingredients list, the better. K-beauty brand Mamonde created this Rose Water Soothing Gel, made with 90.81 percent rose water, which contains benefits for both sensitive and oily skin types. Because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, rose water is able to moisturize skin while also soothing redness or itchiness. It's also a great choice for oily skin because rose water helps skin maintain a healthy pH balance in addition to keeping pores clear of dirt and oil.

4. Best Gel Moisturizer For Oily Skin & Congested Pores Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb $43 | Amazon See On Amazon This oil-free moisturizer is one of my favorites when it comes to keeping my oily skin hydrated without feeling heavy or looking super-shiny. Belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb is free of mineral oil, petrolatum, and synthetic preservatives, dyes, and fragrances. Popular hydrating ingredients like glycerin and squalane are included in this formula, as well as some lesser known options like oat husk, which draws moisture to skin, and plantin, which creates a seal so said moisture won't be lost. Belif also included lady's mantle in its ingredients, which helps temporarily minimize the appearance of pores while also providing antioxidant benefits to skin.