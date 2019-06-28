Whether you stick with serum foundations, liquid and cream foundations, or a hydrating tinted moisturizer, the best foundation brushes for dry skin will help you create the impossible: solid coverage that doesn’t cake or crack over your already-flaky skin.

But before you even start shopping for foundation brushes, it's important to know that the best foundations for dry skin are liquid or cream-based, with serum foundations being the best of the best. Liquid, serum, and cream foundations give dry skin a more fresh and dewy look, and they tend to provide better coverage for dry skin than powder foundations do as well. If you prefer lighter coverage, hydrating tinted moisturizers are also great for dry skin.

So now that you know the best foundations for dry skin, it’s time to talk brushes. When it comes to liquid and cream products, synthetic bristles are ideal because they're generally flatter and sleeker than brushes made from animal hairs, which means they may provide a smoother finish. Also, natural brush bristles tend to shed more and could trigger allergic reactions in those who are sensitive to animal fur and pet dander, which is the last thing you want to deal with when you’re already dealing with dry skin. Plus, synthetic materials are so well-made these days that many beauty experts recommend and prefer them anyway.

It's also true that some of the best foundation brushes for dry skin make a point of being hypoallergenic and pro-hygienic, (easy to keep clean) which may help minimize irritation and discourage dryness. Other brushes are even infused with nourishing skincare products — like peptides, collagen, niacin, and antioxidants — so you can easily combine skin care and makeup application in one step.

Take a look at the best foundation brushes for dry skin below. All of them are under $35 and highly-rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall: A Liquid Foundation Brush For Dry & Sensitive Skin IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Bye Bye Foundation Brush #22 $17 | Amazon See on Amazon The Heavenly Luxe Bye Bye Foundation Brush #22 by IT Cosmetics is a solid pick for anyone with dry skin. IT Cosmetics founder, Jamie Marie Kern Lima, reportedly deals with dry and sensitive skin herself — and the brand works with dermatologists and plastic surgeons, so all of the company's brushes are made with sensitive skin in mind. Additionally, the ultra-plush, award-winning Heavenly Luxe brush hairs are cruelty-free, animal-free, pro-hygienic and won’t shed. This brush also features a triangle-shaped brush head that's meant to reach every corner of your face to provide even, streak-free application. Plus, Amazon shoppers give this brush a 4.4-star rating. What fans are saying: “I originally bought this because it was on sale and I love IT Cosmetics. I figured I would use it for my blush or something. My daughter encouraged me to try it out with the liquid foundation, as that is what it's made for. It works fantastic and is very comfortable and smooth on my face. I have now discontinued the use of my extremely expensive Mary Kay brushes because this brand is so much softer and works great.”

2. The Best Drugstore Foundation Brush For Serum & Liquid Foundations Real Techniques Setting Brush $4 | Amazon See on Amazon If you primarily use serum foundations, the Real Techniques Setting Brush should be ideal for your foundation routine. Although it's marketed as a micro setting brush, it’s a pro favorite for applying serums and cream-based foundations. Also, this brush is made from 100 percent cruelty-free, synthetic bristles, and it boasts “perfectly-controlled dosing” of product. Perhaps even more impressive: Amazon shoppers give this brush 4.5 stars and thousands of positive reviews. What fans are saying: “Love this stippling brush. I no longer have to worry about uneven coverage due to dry skin. Get this brush, the application will be flawless!”

3. The Best Foundation Brush for Tinted Moisturizers IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin™ CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush #702 $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If you stick with tinted moisturizers, (guilty!) then the Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush #702 by IT Cosmetics might be the foundation brush for you. This round-top brush features 100 percent cruelty-free synthetic bristles, and it combines makeup application with skin care. Patent-pending Heavenly Skin hair infused with anti-aging collagen, silk, peptides, niacin, and antioxidants nourishes your skin while providing a full-coverage finish. Additionally, Amazon shoppers give this brush a solid 4.4-star rating. What fans are saying: “FINALLY a brush that WORKS! I really wanted this brush, but could not get myself to spend $48 for a brush in the IT or Sephora stores, thank you Amazon for the huge price difference. This brush is amazing ... ”