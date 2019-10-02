Nothing screams "Pinterest!" quite like weddings on farms. You know the ones: twinkly lights, floor-to-ceiling wood panelling, and a rustic vibe some people would pay thousands of dollars for, even if the run-down structure has been standing there for decades. But if you've always dreamt of a fairytale, picture-perfect, outdoor wedding, and you're on a budget, you may find yourself wondering: How much does a farm wedding cost? Is it cheaper or more expensive than a more traditional wedding venue?

"When it comes to how much a wedding will cost, well, this ends up being reflective of what the couple wants," Kia Martinson, owner of ESTOccasions, tells Elite Daily. Your wedding can range anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000, she says, regardless of your venue. "You can do this at a traditional wedding venue, or a farm, or even in your yard," she continues. "So, cost is really relative to what the couple wants." However, if you choose to have a farm wedding, it's important to note that it could end up costing you more than a traditional wedding venue if it doesn't have the proper provisions in place.

"Depending on your farm, you may need to bring in all your tables, chairs, restrooms, and much more," Martinson says. Regular wedding venues like hotels and restaurants tend to have all of that and more, without you having to pay extra, because that's what they're set up for. If you have to bring those things in, "Those costs can add up, especially considering most farms are in remote, rural areas with limited access to equipment rental and tent companies," Greg Jenkins, partner and co-founder of event planning company Bravo Productions, tells Elite Daily. "The delivery and pickup expenses could be more for a farm wedding due to a longer travel time to the event location."

Though some farm wedding venues may have all the things you would need on your special day, keep in mind there's a very real possibility they might not. So, you would probably need to incorporate that into your budget. But despite the possible extra costs and work that goes into a farm wedding (someone has to empty the portable bathrooms!), there are a lot of benefits to having one, if that's what you want. "You may have more control over what is spent on linens or silverware compared to another place," Martinson explains. "You may also have a lot more control over what is served food-wise since you aren't picking from a standard A or B menu, unless your farm venue has a caterer you have to work with." Planning a wedding at a farm can also give you countless stunning backdrops for wedding photos, and coverage from bad weather if there's a barn house.

"Farm weddings have a rural charm," Jenkins also points out. "They are typically in remote locations, void of noise and traffic, and the location is likely to have a scenic view of mountains, valleys, or plains." They also work really well for smaller guest counts, especially if you and your spouse-to-be want a wedding ceremony that doesn't go on all night. Not to mention, at a farm, you likely have more time to set up and break down the event at the end, because there might not necessarily be another event just before or right after yours. This can be extra helpful if you're doing it all on your own, sans wedding planner.

Above all else, Martinson recommends choosing a venue that is willing to work with you, and that "feels like it fits your own style and theme," she adds. "Understand that if you are going to have a venue with an outdoor element, you will have to worry about things like the weather, but you can also get some breathtaking views and photographs."

Ultimately, where you and your future spouse choose to exchange vows is entirely up to you both. But wherever that is, Jenkins says, "a couple must go into this with a clear understanding of what will be involved, as well as the positive and negative aspects." Trust that your wedding will be your own version of perfect, and if it's not, it's still the start of the rest of your life with your favorite person. You can't lose when you think about it like that.