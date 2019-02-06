8 Alternatives To Church Weddings If You're Not That Religious
Choosing the perfect location to say "I do" is not a decision that most people take lightly — and TBH, considering how important of an occasion it is, it's easy to see why. This can be especially true for people who aren't particularly religious and would like to forgo a more traditional church wedding. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to church weddings that will set the stage for a beautiful nuptial exchange you and bae will never forget.
Getting hitched outside of a religious setting is actually way more common than most people might think. According to a recent study done by the wedding magazine and shopping destination The Knot, church weddings are on a sharp decline. After surveying almost 13,000 couples who tied the knot in 2016, it turned out only 26 percent of them got married in a religious setting. What's even more surprising is that this percentage is down from what was 41 percent in a 2009 survey of a similar kind. It's hard to say for certain what's caused this shift, but regardless, there's no shortage of amazing non-religious wedding venues to choose from. For those who are in need of some inspiration, here are nine wedding location ideas that definitely won't disappoint.
1A Beach Wedding
Although I've never been to a seaside wedding myself, I can say with a decent amount of certainty that they're probably gorgeous AF. If the idea of kissing your forever person on a beautiful beach sounds like heaven, then a beach wedding would be unbelievably romantic.
2A Destination Wedding
Why get married in the city where you live when you could get married on vacation instead? It's no secret that destination weddings can get very expensive very fast, but if you have the budget, then go for it.
3A Barn Wedding
For couples who can't get enough rustic charm, a barn might be the perfect venue for you. This is also a great choice for anyone who's planning on having a large guest list, as there will be plenty of room for all your friends and family.
4A Forest Wedding
I went to a forest wedding last year, and let me tell you, it was stunning. The natural beauty of the setting was an awesome frame for the ceremony and added a unique serenity to the overall vibe.
5An Aquarium Wedding
If you and your SO are searching for a wedding space that's really original, an aquarium could be just the place for you! But make sure to do your research, since not every aquarium allows for private events.
6A Museum Wedding
Tying the knot in a museum is not only creative, but it's also an opportunity to add an air of decadence to your special day. Plus, with all of the dramatic lighting, your wedding photos would be their own little works of art.
7A Historical Landmark Wedding
Historical landmarks and monuments can also make for wonderful wedding locations. Ceremonies like these can be an especially meaningful choice if either of you feels particularly connected to a historical event or place.
8A Winery Wedding
Sadly, most of us are not David Beckham and therefore probably can't buy our baes their own winery as a casual "I was just thinking about you," gift. That said, renting event space at a winery for a day is a bit more feasible for a wedding. Not to mention, you'd be surrounded by an unlimited supply of vino — woot woot!
Even though picking a wedding location can be super stressful, there's absolutely no need to panic. After all, your wedding day is for you and your partner to enjoy more than anything else. As long as you give yourselves enough time to research venues of interest, save up, and nail one down, you've got your dream wedding spot in the bag.