Choosing the perfect location to say "I do" is not a decision that most people take lightly — and TBH, considering how important of an occasion it is, it's easy to see why. This can be especially true for people who aren't particularly religious and would like to forgo a more traditional church wedding. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to church weddings that will set the stage for a beautiful nuptial exchange you and bae will never forget.

Getting hitched outside of a religious setting is actually way more common than most people might think. According to a recent study done by the wedding magazine and shopping destination The Knot, church weddings are on a sharp decline. After surveying almost 13,000 couples who tied the knot in 2016, it turned out only 26 percent of them got married in a religious setting. What's even more surprising is that this percentage is down from what was 41 percent in a 2009 survey of a similar kind. It's hard to say for certain what's caused this shift, but regardless, there's no shortage of amazing non-religious wedding venues to choose from. For those who are in need of some inspiration, here are nine wedding location ideas that definitely won't disappoint.

1 A Beach Wedding Giphy Although I've never been to a seaside wedding myself, I can say with a decent amount of certainty that they're probably gorgeous AF. If the idea of kissing your forever person on a beautiful beach sounds like heaven, then a beach wedding would be unbelievably romantic.

2 A Destination Wedding Giphy Why get married in the city where you live when you could get married on vacation instead? It's no secret that destination weddings can get very expensive very fast, but if you have the budget, then go for it.

3 A Barn Wedding Giphy For couples who can't get enough rustic charm, a barn might be the perfect venue for you. This is also a great choice for anyone who's planning on having a large guest list, as there will be plenty of room for all your friends and family.

4 A Forest Wedding Giphy I went to a forest wedding last year, and let me tell you, it was stunning. The natural beauty of the setting was an awesome frame for the ceremony and added a unique serenity to the overall vibe.

5 An Aquarium Wedding Giphy If you and your SO are searching for a wedding space that's really original, an aquarium could be just the place for you! But make sure to do your research, since not every aquarium allows for private events.

6 A Museum Wedding Giphy Tying the knot in a museum is not only creative, but it's also an opportunity to add an air of decadence to your special day. Plus, with all of the dramatic lighting, your wedding photos would be their own little works of art.

7 A Historical Landmark Wedding Giphy Historical landmarks and monuments can also make for wonderful wedding locations. Ceremonies like these can be an especially meaningful choice if either of you feels particularly connected to a historical event or place.