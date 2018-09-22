I understand that weddings can be very stressful. There is a lot planning that goes into getting every little detail just right, and it might cause a bride to act in a manner that's a bit off from her regular behavior. I think it's fair to say that a bride should be able to get away with pretty much anything on her wedding day when it comes to asking others to pitch in. But there's asking for help, and then there's this bride's list of wedding day "rules" for guests that is literally so outrageous — it includes a minimum dollar amount for gifts (!!!) — that I'm sure the guests regretted sending in that RSVP as soon as they saw the demands.

Again, I think a bride can expect to have people help her out to make the day as special as possible, but this bride was asking for so much more than having the maid of honor steam a dress or perfect a table setting. Don't believe me? Take a look at this Reddit post of wedding day "rules and regulations" that were apparently sent in an email from a wedding planner to the guests ahead of the big day, per Delish. Since being posted on Thursday, Sept. 20, the internet has done its ~thang~ by rightly pointing out how ridiculous most of these demands are.

Oh, and to add insult to injury, correct spelling really takes a hit throughout the list. Here are the typo-filled demands in all their WTF glory:

Please arrive 15-30 minutes early. Please DO NOT wear white, cream or ivory. Please do not wear anything other than a basic bob or ponytail. Please do not fave [sic] a full face of makeup. Do not record during the seramony [sic]. Do not check in on FB until instructed. Use #[REDACTED] when posting all pictures. DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL. Everyone will toast with Rémy. No acceptance [sic]. Lastly must come with gift 75$ or more or you want be admited [sic] in.

Got that? keep your "full face of makeup" and updo at home, because this bride will not be having it.

Reddit users immediately began picking out their favorites among the demands. TBH, the first two about arriving early and refraining from wearing any shades of white are pretty reasonable requests. But I think reason goes out the window the further you go down the list.

Reddit user DirtSlab reiterated the most important rule, "And no one can talk to the bride. NO ONE." Others questioned how professional (or real) the "wedding coordinator" is. LastLostDuck made a good point when they said, "I'm calling bull on this wedding planner thing if you can't spell ceremony...." Bored_Ultimatum had a theory about what might have happened, and they explained, "I'm betting the bride herself wrote this and had someone send it out for her."

Honestly, I could simply roll my eyes at most of these. You want a "Rémy" toast? IDK what that exactly means, but you do you. But where you really have to think about telling this bride to slow her roll is when the email provides a minimum dollar amount ($75) for the guests' gifts to the couple. C'mon girl, you have got to remember that you're talking to your family and friends here. Not only is it rude AF to tell someone how much money they should give you in honor of your wedding celebration, but it is also just plain tacky.

This wild list comes not too long after a story about a bride totally freaking out and canceling her wedding because guests wouldn't pay $1,500 dollars each to fund a destination ceremony. Seriously.

In the end, ASomewhatAmbiguous perfectly expressed what most guests probably thought when they got the wedding rules email when they wrote, "What an excellent list of reasons to not go." Excellent, indeed.