Should You Hire A Wedding Planner? Here’s Exactly What They Do To Make Your Big Day So Special
Getting married can feel like a big deal, no matter what. It's a major life decision, and if you and your partner decide to have a wedding, it can become even more stressful. There are a million decisions you'll have to make, and a million people who you feel like you have to please. But really, it's your day, and you have to do what's best for you and your partner. For instance, you might wonder: Should you hire a wedding planner? Well, it's actually a big decision, and the service certainly isn't for everyone.
Wedding planning is an intense job. So, it's no surprise that the cost of a wedding planner can actually be pretty expensive. "People may want to hire a wedding planner if money isn't tight or if they don't have the time to do everything on their own," life coach Nina Rubin tells Elite Daily. "The pros are having an expert to advise you and present new ideas, do more leg work, and arrange everything day-of." Every bride, groom, and wedding is different, so you have to make this decision for yourself at the end of the day.
It doesn't hurt to know why a wedding planner can be a good idea, so check out these three reasons!
1If they'll actually make a difference, hire them.
If you have an intense job with a lot of hours, or if you know in advance that you're going to be super stressed while wedding planning, then hiring a wedding planner can be a good idea. "If your job is stressful, if you’re overwhelmed," then Rubin suggests that you go ahead and at least look into a wedding planner.
2If you have children, it also might be a good idea.
If you have children of your own, or that you are responsible for, planning a wedding is just added stress. "If you have childcare responsibilities, having extra hands to whom you don’t feel guilty giving tasks is a great idea," Rubin advises. Seriously, if you have kids, you deserve to have someone else helping out.
3If you're not the best at being organized.
Finally, it might be in your best interest to hire a wedding planner if you aren't the most organized person in the world. Planning a wedding requires meeting with different vendors, finding your favorites, negotiating a price and signing a lot of contracts. It's a lot to keep up with, so if you struggle with that, a wedding planner can help. "They’re also great if you’re not particularly organized," Rubin explains. "They can take on that aspect."
The thing is, "If you feel like you can keep your life as normal while also planning a huge event," then you might not need a wedding planner, Rubin says. "A good wedding planner will create ease and present the ideas you’ve expressed through excellent listening and problem solving," she adds.
Of course, it's also important to keep your budget in mind. Wedding planners tend to be expensive, but many wedding venues offer on-site planning services for the month or day of the wedding, which is a great alternative to a traditional wedding planner.
Again, this is your decision, but there are definitely a lot of ways wedding planners help out. Either way, enjoy this moment in time — because your wedding is all about you and your partner!