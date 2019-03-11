Getting married can feel like a big deal, no matter what. It's a major life decision, and if you and your partner decide to have a wedding, it can become even more stressful. There are a million decisions you'll have to make, and a million people who you feel like you have to please. But really, it's your day, and you have to do what's best for you and your partner. For instance, you might wonder: Should you hire a wedding planner? Well, it's actually a big decision, and the service certainly isn't for everyone.

Wedding planning is an intense job. So, it's no surprise that the cost of a wedding planner can actually be pretty expensive. "People may want to hire a wedding planner if money isn't tight or if they don't have the time to do everything on their own," life coach Nina Rubin tells Elite Daily. "The pros are having an expert to advise you and present new ideas, do more leg work, and arrange everything day-of." Every bride, groom, and wedding is different, so you have to make this decision for yourself at the end of the day.

It doesn't hurt to know why a wedding planner can be a good idea, so check out these three reasons!

1 If they'll actually make a difference, hire them. Giphy If you have an intense job with a lot of hours, or if you know in advance that you're going to be super stressed while wedding planning, then hiring a wedding planner can be a good idea. "If your job is stressful, if you’re overwhelmed," then Rubin suggests that you go ahead and at least look into a wedding planner.

2 If you have children, it also might be a good idea. Giphy If you have children of your own, or that you are responsible for, planning a wedding is just added stress. "If you have childcare responsibilities, having extra hands to whom you don’t feel guilty giving tasks is a great idea," Rubin advises. Seriously, if you have kids, you deserve to have someone else helping out.