When I'm standing in line before the gates of heaven (aka Starbucks), I always go through a mental checklist to decide what I want to order. I usually consider the flavor, price, and — most importantly — how much caffeine each beverage contains. And in terms of the latter, I often try to opt for a slightly more caffeinated beverage. So, if you're wondering: How much caffeine is in Starbucks' Cinnamon Shortbread Latte? Get ready, because it's pretty much guaranteed to keep you going all day long. My body is ready.

Whether you know it as the "CSL," paradise in a cup, or simply by its plain Jane name, you've most likely heard a thing or two about Starbucks' Cinnamon Shortbread Latte. It became available on Starbucks menus throughout the U.S. and Canada as of Tuesday, Jan. 8, and you'll want to get one quickly, because it'll only be around for a limited time. While it apparently tastes incredible, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte is also packed to the brim with enough caffeine to get you energized. In fact, according to the Starbucks website, a grande size contains 150 milligrams of caffeine. That's equal to how much caffeine is in the Juniper Latte, and if you ask me, that's not too shabby.

As you can see, the highly-anticipated beverage passes with flying colors in the caffeine department. But, you might still be wondering about the flavor. Luckily, Elite Daily was able to snag a sip of the beautiful new beverage, and it definitely surpassed expectations. The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte tastes like a creamy combination of cookie butter and cinnamon graham crackers in a to-go cup, and if you love sweet drinks, it should totally be right up your alley. It can be ordered iced, hot, or whipped into a Frappuccino, so you'd better believe I'm trying it every which way.

If you're wondering what goes into the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, it shockingly doesn't contain too many ingredients. The base of the beverage is comprised of good ol' espresso, milk, vanilla, and brown butter flavoring, according to Starbucks. Then, it's sprinkled with cinnamon and — of course — nutmeg. TBH, that doesn't sound too complicated. I might try making one for myself.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

Just look at that creamy, delectable, cookie-flavored goodness. Would you believe there's an entire 150 milligrams of caffeine in that thing? I don't know about you, but I — for one — am incredibly surprised.

Maybe you didn't realize this, but the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte is pretty comparable to Starbucks' other holiday drinks on the caffeine scale. In fact, it racked up the exact same amount as the Eggnog Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Gingerbread Latte. To be completely honest, I'm quite impressed.

On paper, Starbucks' Cinnamon Shortbread Latte is excelling beyond expectations. It's beautiful, apparently it's delectable, and it's also relatively caffeinated. I don't know about you, but caffeine is relatively important to a sleepy gal like me. Real talk, though: It's about to be my slump hour, and I could go for one of these right about now.