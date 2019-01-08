The holidays may be over, but lucky for us that doesn't mean tasty seasonal treats are. By now, beloved coffee company Starbucks has become famous for their one of a kind, delicious beverages. However, this new seasonal drink may be the most mouth-watering yet. So, if you're like me, you're probably wondering: what does Starbucks' Cinnamon Shortbread Latte taste like? Spoiler alert: you might want to order more than one.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, Starbucks unveiled the newest addition to its already impressive menu: the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte. To be fair, you can probably already guess what this coffee drink tastes like from the name alone, but nothing compares to actually holding it in your hand, breathing in the delectable aroma, and taking a sip. Have I sold you already? I don't blame you, but just wait until you hear what ingredients go into this seasonal beverage. According to a press release provided by Starbucks, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte is a combination of espresso with milk, notes of brown butter and vanilla, and topped off with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Elite Daily got to taste this sucker, and let me tell you, it's everything the name promises. Basically, this drink tastes like cookie butter in a cup, that is if we combined cookie butter with cinnamon graham crackers to create a super creamy, sweet, and syrupy concoction. So, if bold black coffee is more your speed, you might want to skip this particular drink in favor for something with a little less flavor.

Whether you're getting it hot, iced, or blended as a Frappuccino (though personally I'd recommend hot), this is bound to be one of the tastiest drinks you'll try in 2019.

Starbucks

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 8, this drink will be available at Starbucks stores nationwide in the United States and Canada. However, you might want to race to the nearest Starbucks sooner than later, especially since this drink will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Even though this drink sounds absolutely perfect the way it comes, there's always a handful of ways to customize Starbucks' drinks so they suit your needs perfectly. Whether it's adding an extra flavor, opting for dairy alternative almond milk, or swapping out Starbucks' signature espresso for its smoother and slightly sweeter blonde espresso, there's really no wrong way to order this drink.

Starbucks

Of course, Starbucks' drinks aren't the only treats customers will be able to enjoy during the remainder of the winter season. According to Starbucks' press release, the coffee chain will also be offering a variety of new food items to its bakery menu, including ham, cheddar, and pepper sous vide egg bites and a new ham and swiss panini. Truth be told, can you think of anything more incredible than sipping a cinnamon shortbread latte and taking a bite out of a ham and swiss panini? Talk about ringing in the new year in the most delicious way possible.

So, what are you waiting for? If you're reading this that means these new Starbucks offerings are available right now, and if I were you I'd be rushing to my nearest Starbucks to order a double round of lattes, one for you and one for a friend.

Thank you Starbucks, for truly giving 2019 the most delicious start of the year yet. I'll see all of you caffeine junkies in line.