I don't know about you, but the beginning of January is usually an odd time for me. I'm exhausted from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, and I'm overwhelmed by trying to live up to the goals I've set for the new year. Oh, and all those delicious seasonal sips and bites have gone away until next December. Well, it turns out that Starbucks is here to make sure that saying goodbye to its holiday drink lineup isn't so hard. To soften the blow, you can sip Starbucks' Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, which is a new winter offering that will totally help with the cold weather doldrums.

If you feel inclined to refer to the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte as a CSL, go right ahead. This sip, complete with brown butter and vanilla flavors, is like winter's version of your beloved PSL from the fall. Available in U.S. and Canada Starbucks locations as of Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte is made with espresso, milk, vanilla and brown butter flavoring, and it's all topped off with cinnamon and nutmeg, according to Starbucks. If you're a cookie butter devotee, you'll definitely notice a similarity in the flavors when you order your first CSL.

Courtesy of Starbucks

OK, I don't know about you, but the thought of sipping a cookie butter-inspired coffee might just make me forget all about the Peppermint Mochas that were a heavy part of my drink rotation last month. Although, you shouldn't get too attached to the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, because it will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last, according to the coffee company.

While it won't be around forever, you should have enough time to try the CSL in a variety of ways. According to Starbucks, the drink is available hot or iced, and you can also have it whipped up as a Frappuccino. I know the month of January is a pretty chilly one for most people, but adding whipped cream to an icy Cinnamon Shortbread Frappuccino might be the only thing I want to drink this winter.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Tasty new beverage offerings aren't the only thing Starbucks has in store for its customers this winter. In addition to the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, you can also enjoy some new hot food offerings, like the new Ham, Cheddar and Pepper Sous Vide Egg Bites or the new Ham & Swiss Panini. The newest addition to the brand's Egg Bites are made with cheddar, cottage, and Monterey Jack cheeses, onions, uncured ham, and red and green bell peppers.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you've got a more extreme hunger pang going on, you might want to chow down on the the Ham & Swiss Panini that features "smoky-sweet ham," Swiss cheese, and a Dijon butter spread between two slices of a toasty baguette. I have a feeling that this upgraded ham sammy will be the perfect winter bite.

Courtesy of Starbucks

With the holidays fully in the rearview mirror now, it can be hard to transition back to everyday life, which, you know, isn't filled with endless parties, presents, and seasonal sips... The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte might not be the equivalent of a holiday party, but it sure is a delicious sip. It might only be here for the winter, but it will help you celebrate the season while you can.