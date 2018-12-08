The holidays are both the merriest and busiest time of the year, which makes your Starbucks habit a lifesaver in the weeks leading up to Christmas. It's crunch time to finalize your Christmas shopping and navigate a busy social calendar filled with holiday parties (in addition to all the other things on your to-do list), and there's no better way to fuel up than with some festive brews, including the much-hyped Juniper Latte, from the coffee retailer. If you've been wondering just how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Juniper Latte, you're not alone. Before I did my research, I found it hard to believe that a drink that tastes just like a Christmas tree can also pack a serious punch in the energy department. However, it turns out that the Juniper Latte is a festive pick-me-up that serves a serious dose of Christmas and caffeine in each sip, so you can feel good about ordering up.

According to Starbucks, one grande cup (16 ounces) brimming with the wintry refreshment translates to a whole 150 mg of caffeine. I found that pretty surprising, considering that most of the drink consists of steamed milk, a creamy foam topping, "dusting of pine-citrus sugar," and last but not least, juniper syrup, which is what gives the drink its Douglas Fir-flavoring. However, in the midst of all that North Pole-inspired action is some of Starbucks' signature espresso, which helps give the drink that extra boost of energy you're craving along with your sweet sips.

While the amount of caffeine in a Juniper Latte doesn't quite measure up to the energy perks you can expect from a Grande Starbucks regular coffee (according to Business Insider, one medium-sized coffee offers almost 330 milligrams of caffeine), it's still enough to ensure you'll be able to comfortably fuel your early mornings, at least until lunch time. And it's certainly comparable to the lineup of other holiday lattes that the coffee company rolled out for the season. The Caramel Brulée Latte, the Eggnog Latte, and the Gingerbread Latte all boast 150 mg of liquid energy. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha Latte packs 175 mg of caffeine into one Grande cup, according to Starbucks.

OK, so you might not be imbibing as much caffeine in one sitting as you would with a regular coffee, but I'd argue that ordering a Grande Juniper Latte is a much more tempting option. I mean, here's how Starbucks describes its newest festive sip, "Our signature espresso and steamed milk mingle beautifully with juniper syrup. This beverage has a light, pine-like flavor with delightful citrus undertones. We cap this latte with velvety foam and accentuate the remarkable flavor with a dusting of pine-citrus sugar."

I'll admit that I initially had my doubts about the drink, but the pine citrus flavoring is actually a pretty subtle and surprisingly refreshing touch. If you've yet to try it and want to try it for free, you have until Sunday, Dec. 9 to take an Uber ride and score a BOGO Starbucks drink coupon. Once you finish your Uber ride, the company will send you a voucher with the "buy one, get one" offer by email, and you have until Wednesday, Dec. 12 to use it. Whether you opt to bring a friend along for moral support or you head over solo and buy one of your favorite sips to try out the Juniper Latte for free, it's a pretty great deal and I wouldn't sleep on it.

ICYMI, this festive AF drink is only be available "for a limited time", so I'd make sure to give it a try sooner rather than later.