You've probably seen a lot out there about Starbuck's new Juniper Latte. It's one of the most recent holiday drinks from Starbucks, and to be honest, I've stayed away from trying it. It's a little mysterious to me, but my editor tried it and now I'm intrigued. If you are a little weary of the Juniper Latte like I am, you're probably wondering, "What does Starbucks' Juniper Latte taste like?" Well, it's a lot like Christmas in a cup.

Don't worry, I'm in this with you. I'm pretty particular about my Starbucks drinks, so when the Juniper Latte came along I really tried to avoid it. That is, until my editor, Collette Reitz, convinced me otherwise. She tried the drink and had nothing but positive things to say about the brew. I'll get to her feedback in a minute.

First things first, what exactly is the Juniper Latte? According to Starbucks, the drink is made with espresso, steamed milk, and juniper syrup. The syrup is what gives it a very faint pine tree flavor. The beverage also has notes of fresh citrus that will perk you right up. There's no whip on this holiday drink. Instead, the Juniper Latte is finished off with a velvety foam and a "dusting of pine-citrus sugar," according to Starbucks.

Technically, juniper is a type of evergreen shrub or plant that grows berries. I've never had a juniper berry but my understanding is that the fruit is fairly bitter. No thanks. But Starbucks seems to have found a way to bring rework the flavor into a delicious and bold latte that won't disappoint.

Reitz said she would definitely suggest trying the Juniper Latte for a holiday sip. I know what you're thinking — the pine taste must be so strong. My editor, who is the gold standard when it comes to recommending Starbucks drinks, said the juniper taste isn't too overpowering. It's comparable to what a Christmas tree farm smells like, so you will definitely know the juniper is in there. But that's the point of the drink. It's for sure a festive sip that will help you celebrate the holiday season. Plus, it's topped with the prettiest juniper sprinkles, so your drink will glisten like twinkling holiday lights.

If you are still on the fence about trying the Juniper Latte, there are two ways you can get it for free right now. The first way is to partake in Starbucks' Happy Hour event that takes place on Thursday, Dec. 6. The promotion offers buy-one-get-one-free holiday drinks, including the Juniper Latte.

The second way is to take an Uber. Yep, that's right. Uber will give you a coupon for a buy-one-get-one-free Starbucks drink when you take a ride now until Sunday, Dec. 9. This is all part of Uber's Week of Cheers to kick off the holiday season. You will receive your voucher via email (the one tied to your Uber account) a few hours after your Uber ride is completed. The coupon is redeemable through Wednesday, Dec. 12. This way you don't have to burn any extra money on a drink you may or may not like.

I'm already planning to hit up Starbucks' Happy hour starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6. No doubt I'll be ordering a Juniper Latte. (And a backup Peppermint Mocha, you know, in case things don't go according to plan.)