In between the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is a great offer from Uber and Starbucks. The two companies are teaming up to offer you and a friend free coffee with your next Uber ride. This is all part of Uber's Week of Cheers celebration that aims to help you spend more time with your loved ones during one of the busiest times of the year. So, how does it work? Right now, Uber's Week of Cheers includes a BOGO Starbucks coupon that comes with your next ride.

Uber's Week of Cheers starts on Monday, Dec. 3 and ends on Saturday, Dec. 9. During this window, you will be eligible to receive a drink coupon from Starbucks during your next Uber ride. This isn't just any drink coupon, though. The Starbucks voucher is good for a free drink with any drink purchase. The buy one, get one free drink coupon can be redeemed any time after 2 p.m through Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Uber.

So, how exactly does this work? After your Uber ride is completed, your BOGO Starbucks drink coupon will be sent to the email address associated with your Uber account. To redeem the coupon, show the barcode to your barista when you go to pay (mobile ordering is not available with this deal). Your barista will scan the barcode. This kind of goes without saying, but you can only redeem your barcode one time. BUT, you can earn up to three total coupons during Uber's Week of Cheers. There's one kicker, though. You can only collect one BOGO Starbucks voucher per day, according to Uber.

If, after your ride, you do not receive your coupon, sit tight. Uber notes that it can take a few hours for the voucher to arrive in your inbox. If you don't get it within eight hours of your completed ride, just let Uber support know and a team member will help sort it out for you.

The coupon is valid on any handcrafted espresso drink of any size and can be used at any participating Starbucks location nationwide. This is a great time to try one of Starbucks' holiday drinks if you haven't already. I'm a diehard Peppermint Mocha girl, but I recently tried the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. No disrespect to the Peppermint Mocha, but the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha has it going on. (10/10 would drink again.)

Uber's Week of Cheers is honestly the gift that keeps on giving. Not only can you get a BOGO Starbucks coupon to treat yourself and a friend to an afternoon pick-me-up, but you can also help your Uber driver earn Starbucks gift cards. You know when your ride ends and then the Uber app prompts you to rate your driver and asks if you want to leave a tip? Make sure you leave a tip this time of year because this will help your Uber driver earn Starbucks gift cards.

For five to nine tips, drivers will receive a $5 Starbucks eGift Card

For 10 to 19 tips, drivers will receive a $10 Starbucks eGift Card

For 20 or more tips, drivers will receive a $20 Starbucks eGift Card

That's a pretty great deal for riders and drivers alike. Why not spread a little extra holiday cheer this season and tack on a tip to your ride? Tis the season to pay it forward.