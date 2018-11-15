Caffeine is vital to my everyday existence. I drink coffee when I wake up, when I need an afternoon pick-me-up, and, really, whenever the urge strikes. With Black Friday right around the corner, there's no way I'll be skipping out on the caffeinated goodness during my annual holiday shopping spree. With all of the crowds and lines, I'm gonna need it. If you're in the same boat as me, you might be wondering which Starbucks holiday drinks have the most caffeine. I've taken the work out of it for you and ranked them from most caffeinated to least caffeinated.

Once Halloween was over, Starbucks announced the release of their seasonal coffee drinks on Nov. 1. I don't know about you, but I live for this moment each holiday season. With six different drinks to choose from, it can be hard to decide on which one to order. If you're having trouble, why not order the one with the most caffeine? After all, you're gonna need it for all that holiday shopping. How did I rank them? I checked the nutritional facts for each drink on the Starbucks website. The amount of caffeine listed below is for a grande-sized brew with no extra add-ins. You can safely have up to 400 milligrams of caffeine each day, according to Mayo Clinic. Starbucks' holiday drinks have 150 milligrams to 175 milligrams, depending on what you order.

It's safe to say that the lines and crowds of people can get pretty intense, so coffee is a must if you'll be braving the Black Friday shoppers. Even if you're shopping from your couch this year, Cyber Monday is a marathon event. Plus, there are tons of other deals happening all season long and you're gonna need the stamina to shop. Here are the Starbucks holiday drinks with the most caffeine, ranked to keep you powered up this holiday shopping season.

1 Peppermint Mocha (175 mg) Starbucks Of the six Starbucks holiday drinks, the Peppermint Mocha has the most caffeine with 175 milligrams. This is my favorite holiday drink from Starbucks because I love all things mint chocolate. The caffeine is just a bonus. The Peppermint Mocha is made with espresso, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup, according to Starbucks. If you love candy canes, order this drink.

2 Toasted White Chocolate Mocha (150 mg) Starbucks The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is in a tie with the remainder of the Starbucks holiday drinks. This one has 150 milligrams of caffeine. If you're a Starbucks fan, you probably love the coffee chain's cult-favorite White Chocolate Mocha sauce. That's exactly what this drink is made with. The drink is also made with espresso and steamed milk. To finish it off, the Toasted White Mocha is topped with whipped cream and gorgeous red sugar holiday sprinkles and crispy white pearls, according to Starbucks.

3 Caramel Brulée Latte (150 mg) Starbucks Starbucks' Caramel Brulée Latte takes your favorite dessert and turns it into a delightful caffeinated brew. The drink features 150 milligrams of caffeinated goodness. You'll be ready for another round of holiday shopping after drinking this one. The Caramel Brulée Latte is made with espresso, steamed milk, and rich Caramel Brulée sauce. The cozy beverage is topped with a fluffy and sweet pile of whipped cream and bits of golden Caramel Brulée.

4 Chestnut Praline Latte (150 mg) Starbucks The Chestnut Praline Latte from Starbucks also contains 150 milligrams of caffeine. Like the other drinks, the base of the latte is made with espresso and steamed milk. To give the drink its unique flavor, the flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices are added in. The Chestnut Praline Latte wouldn't be complete without whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs added in at the end. This is the perfect sip to make you feel warm and cozy as you check gifts off your list.

5 Gingerbread Latte (150 mg) Starbucks Starbucks' Gingerbread Latte is basically a cookie in a cup. The drink contains 150 milligrams of caffeine to keep you powered up all day long. The Gingerbread Latte features spicy gingerbread flavors blended with espresso and steamed milk. For an extra touch, this drink is finished with whipped great and ground nutmeg for a taste of the holiday season.