Few movies have built up a cult following larger than that of Tim Burton's animated Halloween-Christmas crossover, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and ever since sneaker brand Vans announced a collection inspired by the film, their comment section on Instagram has been overflowing with devoted fans beggings for some deets. Questions have ranged from how much the Vans' Nightmare Before Christmas Collection will cost to where the pieces can be purchased, and slowly but surely, all has been revealed. The range is now available, and spoiler alert, it's amazing.

Classic checkered Vans are a wardrobe staple for many, but with so many fun collaborations in the past year, expanding your Vans wardrobe has never been so tempting. I just finished convincing myself not to splurge on their recent Vivienne Westwood collab, while their breast cancer awareness line with BCA charity CoppaFeel! was, for me, an easily justifiable purchase. Now, I'm tempted yet again to shop — and honestly, I'm not even a huge Nightmare Before Christmas fan! That said, I am pretty big on all things Halloween, and these spooky sneakers really fit the bill. About a month ago, Vans started teasing the collab without revealing product images, and finally, the entire collection is live on the Vans website.

When this post first hit their Instagram, the NBC fans went wild:

Just days ago, the entire collection was revealed, and is it bad if I buy every single pair?

I mean, each sneaker is so unique, I can totally justify them all for different reasons, can't I? Each pair is is priced between $65 and $75, and the lineup features most of Vans' classic silhouettes, including the Sk8-His, the Old Skools, and the Classic Slip-Ons, just to name a few.

Each shoe features different characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, from everyone's favorite skeleton, Jack Skellington, to Sally and Zero, too:

Courtesy of Vans

There are also socks, hats, sweatshirts, and other apparel pieces in the lineup, so if you're all set on sneakers, you can still snag some Nightmare-inspired attire.

Courtesy of Vans

Want your stuff in time for Halloween? I don't blame you, and you can totally make it happen. The Vans x Nightmare Before Christmas Collection is now live on the Vans website, as well as in Vans stores and other retailers.

I have a strong feeling every single pair will sell out, so if you've got your heart set on one in particular, don't waste time debating a purchase. Just go for it!

If you or someone in your life is a big fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, you/they now have the perfect opportunity to show that love for the iconic movie every damn day via your choice of footwear. Think of how many other Nightmare-lovers you'll meet based on conversations your sneakers will prompt! That alone is reason to add a pair of these babies to your cart as soon as possible. To shop the entire collection now, head over to the Vans site before the top styles are gone for good.