"Think what that money could bring, I'd buy everything, clean out Vivienne Westwood in my Galliano gown!" These lyrics, sung by platinum blonde icon Gwen Stefani in her song "Rich Girl," were my first-ever introduction to Vivienne Westwood, the British fashion brand that introduced high fashion to an edgy, new wave sense of style. Despite my appreciation for the brand, my closet is most definitely lacking when it comes to Vivienne Westwood pieces (They aren't cheap!), which is one of the main reasons I'm so curious as to when the Vans x Vivienne Westwood collab drops. I can't afford a Galliano gown, nor a Vivienne Westwood anything, but I can afford a cute pair of Vans, so this collection is a perfect way for me to infuse a little high-fashion luxury into my fall wardrobe.

In some ways, Vans and Vivienne Westwood are total opposites. Vans creates comfortable tees and made-to-be-lived-in sneakers, while the fashion house creates bold boots and heels, and dresses to be cherished. However, both embody a creative, cool-kid edge, with Vans leaning more surfer-skater, and VW more punk. I definitely wouldn't have guessed these two brands would be teaming upy, but after seeing the collection, I can confirm that they're a match made in style heaven.

The collab is officially called the Vans x Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Collection:

Courtesy of Vans

Anglomania is also the name of Vivienne Westwood's AW18/19 collection, and the six-sneaker drop will both preserve and rework classic Vivienne Westwood prints and design elements. Fortunately, you won't need Westwood-level coin to snag these sneakers, as prices will range between $83 and $153 a pop.

The collection launches in stores and on the Vans website Sept. 20:

Courtesy of Vans

Each specific sneaker was created with design elements intended to link the Vans and Vivienne Westwood brands. For example, the above Sk8-His were designed with a postage theme, meant to resemble a letter from Southern California being mailed to the Westwood flagship boutique in London. How cute is that?

I've honestly never seen a sneaker designed with so much detail:

Courtesy of Vans

Then there are the Sk8-Hi Platforms, which channel Vivienne Westwood's punk aesthetic in a completely different way:

Courtesy of Vans

Westwood's Pirate Boots debuted in 1981, and the primary colorway was a black boot accented by neutral buckled straps. The Sk8-Hi Platform's all-black body and light tan strap channel the boot in a way that's just as chic, but a bit more wearable for everyday life.

But for real, why are these sneakers more luxe than my special-occassion heels?

Courtesy of Vans

Another cool thing about this collection is the reintroduction of one of Vans's vintage silhouettes:

Courtesy of Vans

Style #53 is a slip-on loafer sourced from Vans' '90s archive and brought back to life for this collection. So cool! The new version features black suede and a Vivienne Westwood metal orb detail.

The embellishment on these shoes is the ultimate conversation-starter:

Courtesy of Vans

The Vans x Vivienne Westwood collab is loaded with specialty sneakers you won't be seeing the likes of again anytime soon, so if you're a fan of fashion and comfy footwear, get 'em while they're hot. Shop the collection in full on the Vans site when it drops Sept. 20.