I've said it before, and I'll say it again, this time with a little less certainty: I am not a sneaker girl. Never have been! But this fall, brands are dropping some of the cutest kicks I've ever seen, and even I, a self-proclaimed sneaker struggler, find myself obsessing over the latest and greatest, particularly the new Skechers D’Lites 3.0 styles, which have animal print pony-hair uppers and also, my heart. I haven't worn a pair of Skechers since eighth grade gym class, and apparently, a second chance for the brand is long, long overdue. Their newest drop is exclusive to Urban Outfitters, and I predict they'll be some of the most heavily-Instagrammed sneakers of the season. Will I be one of the people posting them? Fingers crossed, y'all.

Around the time I started attending high school and ditching my Skechers for cooler, more teenager-approved footwear — Mostly Steve Madden combat boots, judge me not! — I was undeniably obsessed with shopping at Urban Outfitters. No other store could compare to UO's ultra-trendy duds and ultimate cool-girl vibes, and I spent many a weekend scouring their sale room for deals. To this day, I've been known to hit up my local Urban when I want something new and cute to wear, and now that they're the exclusive retailer of the two most beautiful pairs of premium pony-hair sneakers I've ever seen, it's safe to say I'll be shopping there a lot more often.

I'm sorry, can we just take a moment? How incredible:

Courtesy of Skechers

You don't need me to tell you that 2019's animal print trend is still hot and heavy for fall, but this season, think fewer full-on leopard midi skirts and more animalistic accents and details, from snakeskin bags to cow print shoes to leopard hats. A few good animal printed accessories can really amp up last year's fall basics, and I'm honestly itching to rock either of these sneakers with last year's go-to monochrome black fit to give it new life for fall 2019.

I am very seriously considering making this my phone background. Is that so wrong?

Courtesy of Skechers

I'm personally just a little bit over leopard, so while I detox from all things cheetah print, this cow print masterpiece will do the trick. Available in sizes five through 10, and half sizes 6.5 to 9.5, the Out Law sneaker features Air Cooled memory foam cushioning for a super cozy feel.

The other drool-worthy sneaker is the Skechers UO Exclusive D-Lite 3 Leopard Sneaker ($95, urbanoutfitters.com), so if half your wardrobe isn't already leopard print, get these:

The Jungle Fashion babies also feature Air Cooled memory foam and come in sizes five through 10 and half sizes 6.5 to 9.5. I particularly love that the chunky outsoles are a light tan instead of a harsh pure white.

Do you see why I'm obsessing? Both pairs are seriously so major. Because they're exclusive to Urban Outfitters, I highly suggest placing an order on the brand's website ASAP, or else risk missing out on the hottest sneakers of the season. You've been warned!