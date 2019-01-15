If there's one sartorial craze that's going to carry over from 2018 into this year and far, far beyond, it's the leopard print fashion trend. To call this a trend almost feels ridiculous seeing as leopard has been in for, uh, forever, but there's no doubt it saw a resurgence this past year with the rise of the general animal print trend. Bags, shoes, shirts, dresses, pants, shirts, scrunchies, nails—literally everything that went down spring and fall runways in 2018 were covered with leopard and seeing as it's one of the easiest patterns and color combinations to style, I am all about it.

Pair leopard print anything with anything black and you've got a cohesive look. Leopard print pants look especially cool with a vintage black band tee, while a leopard print dress pairs wildly well with black faux fur coat. You get the idea.

If you're into the trend but you want to test it out in more minimal form, Converse just released a pair of Chuck Taylor 70 high tops covered in faux leopard fur. If they sound weird, they're not. See for yourself by shopping them below, along with a slew of other spotted standouts.

Pumped Up Kicks

Let your feet do the talking with these fuzzy Converse sneakers. Pair them with an LBD or with your favorite black jeans—either way they'll look fierce.

Sheer Genius

An ideal piece to dress up or down that would be super comfy to wear no matter how you style it.

Cat Hair

Because nothing says '80s like a printed scrunchie. This one boasts a silky sheen, making it perfect for the office, a first date, or brunch.

Furry Friend

Like my friends cats, I want to pet this coat all day long. And wear it, too.

Kitty Collar

A cropped blouse but with a collar—this is another piece you could wear anywhere, anyhow. I love its golden color and silky sheen. It's a shirt I'd pair with a bright red lip for a fun night out.

Easy Does It

It's soft, it's cute, and it's going to go with literally all of your shoes.

Beach Baby

If you've got a warm weather getaway coming up to restore your sanity during these colder months, why not make it an extra sweet vacation by buying yourself a new bikini? The print on this one is obviously ace but its triangle design is honestly what's sold me.

Purrrrse

It's the next best thing to being able to carry your childhood stuffed animal around, except it's cute in a way cooler way.

Button Up

I think corduroy and a dark leopard print might be a match made in fashion heaven.

Fancy Pants

Very rock n' roll but also very lazy weekend look.

Sweater Weather

East Coasters, you know you want this on your body right at this very second. And sure, it's fuzzy, but it's also got the coolest sporty-meets-wild pattern ever.

Good Points

They're almost fiercer than actual leopards,

Seeing Spots

This is one jumpsuit that certainly won't fly under the radar.

Snuggle Up

The silhouette of this jacket and its simplified leopard print are just way too good.