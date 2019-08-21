You guys, the time has finally come: I'm ready to be a sneaker gal. For so long, I stuck to heels and flats, never feeling ~hip~ enough to rock my kicks outside the gym, but lately the sneaker trends are getting more and more amazing, and I find myself unable to resist. That said, I've rounded up my dream footwear collection below with the the fall 2019 sneakers worth snagging. Read on to feel as tempted as I do to blow all your money on sneakers this season. Don't forget to save some coin for socks.

So, what are the top styles trending for fall? Colors vary from pastels to neutrals to Americana-esque red, white, and blues. As for patterns, picture everything from picnic blanket gingham to everyone's favorite animal prints. The most exciting element this season, though, is texture, be it corduroy, leather, calf hair, or a unique woven approach. Trust me, it's safe to say that fall's best sneakers will feel as cool as they look.

All White Everything

For the most part, the notion of a nondescript, basic white kick is so last season. If you're opting for white this fall, go for an eye-catching texture to give it some depth — the APL TechLoom Wave in "White/White" ($225, athleticpropulsionlabs.com) is the answer to your prayers. This simple silhouette is made incredibly chic by way of a high-elastic 3D stretch material called TechLoom, and if you've noticed that they look sort of like clouds, I've got good news: They feel that way on the feet, too.

New Neutrals

When Kim Kardashian started dressing in head-to-toe Yeezy a few years back, I convinced myself I needed a pair of nude sneakers, and although they were convenient to style, they were more or less...boring. Cue the New Balance 997H in "Incense with Oxygen Pink" ($90, newbalance.com), the coolest neutral sneaker of the season. A mostly tan upper is brought to life with pastel pops of lilac and aqua to give it some life, plus a speckled sole and hot pink laces for good measure.

Americana

TBH, a classic red, white, and blue sneaker will never lose its charm in my eyes. To be clear, though, while the Reebok Alter The Icons Club C 85 Shoes in "White/Vital Blue/Primal Red" ($75, reebok.com) has said classic color palette, the design is modern and fresh. In fact, it's meant to be an updated take on old-school tennis shoes. My favorite parts are the transparent overlays and the red lining around the foothole; it's unique little details like these that really make a sneaker stand out.

Animal Print

Hi, yes, animal print is still trending. This season, though, patterns alone aren't enough — a calf hair texture really ups the ante. The Sidewalk High Top Sneakers in Spot Dot Calf Hair ($110, madewell.com) are just the kind of sneaker I want in my wardrobe on days when I'm wearing simple jeans and a plain white tee. Talk about a game-changer! Plus, they're super cozy, thanks to MWL Cloudlift Insoles. Sign me up!

Pastel Pop

There's something quirky and cool about a sneaker that's all one color — it looks straight out of a favorite cartoon character's wardrobe, if that makes sense. The Adidas EQT Gazelle Shoes in "Glow Blue/Glow Blue/Tech Mineral" ($110, adidas.com) are a perfect example, with their all-over pastel blue colorway and clunky '90s-inspired silhouette. These babies instantly turn any basic look into an Instagram-approved #OOTD.

Gingham

When shrunk down and placed on laces, Vans's signature checkerboard print almost looks like a gingham pattern, which gives the Vans Anaheim Factory Style 95 Lacy DX in "OG Grape/Checkerboard" ($$80, vans.com) bonus points in my book. The print itself might serve picnic vibes, but the rich purple color suits a fall wardrobe with ease.

Cool & Warm Tones

Why choose between cool and warm tones for fall when the Fila Creator in "158" ($85, fila.com) proves they're better together? Bright orange and blue give these sports sneakers a high-fashion finish that's truly traffic-stopping. The blue inners and orange soles really bring it all to life, IMHO.

Classic Fall

The Nike Cortez is such an iconic sneaker, and the

"Wild Cherry/Summit White/Noble Red" ($70, nike.com) colorway screams fall in all the right ways. Yes, I'm a lover of patterns and great color combos, but something about this easy-going silhouette dipped entirely in this perfect autumnal shade just feels so right. No matter your sense of style, we can all agree this shoe is sneaker perfection.

Designer

Drop $500 on a pair of luxury sneakers, only to wear them down and destroy them? No thanks! Opening Ceremony decided to help us all save some coin by collaborating on a pair of kicks with affordable footwear icon Sketchers, and the Opening Ceremony x Sketchers Energy Sneakers in "Black" ($95, openingceremony.com) can help you cop designer vibes on a budget. These beauties feature the chunky, oversized silhouette of the classic Energy kicks, which are celebrating their 20 anniversary, and just so happen to resemble more than a few of the luxe sneakers that have debuted this year. A string of faint Sketcher S's is placed along the side of the body for some logomania flair.

Corduroy

Texture really is the name of the game this season, and if you prefer your favorite lived-in jeans over a fresh pair of cords, the Keds Corduroy Sneakers in "Yellow" ($60, ae.com) allow you to rock the material on your feet instead. Yellow is such a vibrant, summertime shade, so this more mustardy hue and thicker fabric are a perfect transition for fall.

Leather

Fall means it's time to break out the leather moto jackets, and this year, I plan to break out some leather sneakers, too. The Superga 275 Nappaleau in "Black Leather" ($89, superga.com) is basically the ~cooler older sister going through her edgy phase~ to the brand's sinature white canvas kicks, and they're ideal for anyone who wants a sneaker that transitions well into happy hour.