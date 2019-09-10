A beloved streetwear brand has just announced a very spooky collaboration with a certain cult-favorite film, and if you're a fan of Jack Skellington or Tim Burton you'll definitely want to get in on it as soon as it's released. When does the Vans x The Nightmare Before Christmas collection drop? It's fittingly slated to arrive on October 31, which means your Halloween is about to get even sweeter than it undoubtedly already would have been. (Does anyone else gorge on Mars Candy minis every year or is that just me?) Leave it to Vans to turn on of the best movies of all time into a lineup of offerings that will surely be scary good. I, for one, can hardly wait.

While the drop date of the upcoming collab was released in a post via Instagram, zero other information regarding what it will include or what it might look like was given. Way to build the anticipation, Vans! Assumedly, it will feature cameos from all of The Nightmare Before Christmas' most beloved characters, including Sally, Oogi Boogie, Zero, and the big man himself, Jack Skellington. If past collaborations that Vans has done with books, movies, and shows in the past are any indication, this one will a range of low top and high top sneaker styles in an array of cool prints. Maybe it will even be customizable like the Harry Potter x Vans collaboration, which dropped earlier in 2019, was?

In light of just how special The Nightmare Before Christmas is, it makes sense that Vans would want to honor the film with an entire collection of its own. Tim Burton originally conceived the story in poem form while working as an animator at Walt Disney back in 1982, but it wasn't until 1993 that it was made into the film we all know and love today. Upon release, it was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, which was a first for an animated film; and between 2006 and 2009, it was re-released annually in Disney Digital 3-D form, becoming the first stop-motion animated feature to be entirely converted to 3D. Are you as impressed as I am? Who knew the movie had such a rich and trailblazing history? Of course, the beautiful story and creepy-cute characters have been enchanting viewers for decades now, which is what really makes it a piece of art worth championing in modern wearable form.

We'll have to wait for more information to be released in order to get an idea of what sort of gothic sneakers you might be able to shop, but to ensure you're the first in the know, you can sign up here.

While you wait, why not check out Vans' other new offerings? From Pig Suede Old School sneakers in five eye popping hues ($65, vans.com) to a fall-perfect black Jewels Beret ($28, vans.com) there's lots to get excited about from the brand. Now can Halloween please hurry up and get here, already?