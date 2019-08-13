Unfortunately, there comes a point in some relationships where things start to feel straight-up stagnant. Maybe you and bae seem to already know all of each other’s stories, you’re resorting to the same places on date night, or the sex is predictable AF. It’s common for relationships to feel a bit lackluster with time because the novelty and excitement that come with learning new things about each other and experiencing new things together starts to fade as familiarity and comfort set in. So, how long does it take for a relationship to get boring? Unsurprisingly, it varies from couple to couple. But interestingly enough, many people agree on the time frame that things take a humdrum turn.

According to Urban Dictionary, “Boring Couple Syndrome” is a real thing, and the symptoms include: “neglecting friends, social activities and anything remotely fun or exciting, coupled with increasingly reclusive behavior which in turn can lead to a gradual loss of personality.”

Woof, I know. But let’s be clear: boredom definitely doesn't mean your relationship is doomed, and being in a long-term committed relationship doesn’t necessarily mean that things are bound to get boring — at least that’s what many Redditors think. Here’s what a handful of people had to say about when their relationships start to feel yawn-worthy.

The Post-Honeymoon Slump Luis Velasco/Stocksy After the "honeymoon" period, things usually slow down. At this time your connection gets tested and couples usually make it or break it. But in my experience after about nine to 10 months I get bored. — OgJaw

Optimism FTW With my fiancé, never! —TrueBC

When You're Just Not Cut Out For It Eight months seems to be my limit... I don't think I'm suited for long relationships. — jhra

#RIP Six months is the time frame my relationships generally die in. — rerunwhatshappen

The Curse Kkgas/Stocksy I have a two-year curse — two years until I literally cant stand a person anymore. Enough time to get invested and have it fail time after time, LOL. — ladyliayda

Less Than A Year Three to six months. — napsandhotbeverages

When It Depends On The Person With the wrong match, within three to four months — with the right person, never. I have been with my SO for eight years (married six ) and it still feels as awesome as when we first started dating. — lemonreddit

Brutal But Honest Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy A week. — silvertimeline

The Six-Month Shocker It takes me about six months to realize that I no longer want to be with this person, end the relationship, and start looking for someone new. — YourBrunchBuddy