While the experts' advice can definitely help some relationships that just need a little spicing up, not all relationships are meant to last, and that’s OK, too. The key is knowing how to recognize the difference, so that you don't drag out either your or your partner's unhappiness. Susan Winter, a NYC relationship expert, love coach, and author of Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache, tells Elite Daily that the best way to discern the difference is by considering what aspect of the relationship has gone boring.

She says to ask yourself if the relationship is boring because you’ve fallen into the rut of routine, or if there's just no chemistry between you and your SO. “There's nothing you can do to correct a partner who is inherently boring. Trust me. I've tried every methodology possible. However, you can fix a rut. If you've both become lazy about continuing to grow and explore as a couple, you can make a concerted effort to try new adventures,” she explains.

Sher adds that it's important not to rush to judgment, but to thoughtfully consider your feelings before making a move. “You should only do this once you fully understand exactly why the relationship has become boring. At times, this is inevitable: People grow apart and develop needs that their current partner can’t meet. This is a sign that it may be time to walk away,” he says. “On the other hand, boredom can also provide a valuable opportunity to grow and strengthen the relationship. Don’t walk away until you understand exactly what’s going on between you and whether the excitement can be rekindled.”

While weathering periods of boredom in your relationship may not sound like the most amazing experience, there is real comfort in knowing that sometimes even the strongest-seeming relationships can get a little stale, but that doesn't mean it's over — there's still plenty of hope for the future. When people say that relationships take work, this is what they mean. As long as you and your SO are in it to win it, you can get through it, and likely end up even closer on the other side.