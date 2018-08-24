It seems counter-intuitive that a method of birth control intended to help you have sex safely and responsibly can make you not want to have sex at all. Yet some hormonal methods of birth control do just that. Using them can be like paying to sky dive, strapping on your parachute, then looking out the hatch in the plane and thinking, "Nah, I'm good."

If your libido is affected by hormones in your birth control, Dr. Dean suggest a certain type of IUD. "For people who prefer a non-hormonal method, the copper IUD is great at preventing pregnancy and has no hormonal side effects. Plus, both hormonal and copper IUDs may reduce the risk of uterine cancer." This way you can keep the babies at bay but still want to play.

While an IUD may be a great method for one person, it may not be right for another. Dr. Dean continues, "There are many contraceptive options — and all come with different benefits and risks. The best method is the method that fits your personal needs — and may even help you have a healthier sex life."

Since we're all enrolled in Audlting 101 whether we like it or not, managing our health is super important. Hopefully keeping all these variables in mind will help you decide what method of birth control looks right for you. Now go fling yourself out of that plane!

