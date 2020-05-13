If the coronavirus pandemic has left you and your partner scrambling to postpone your wedding vendors and find a new date to say, "I do," you're not alone. Couples around the globe are either canceling their events or opting to recite their vows in unexpected ways. It can be an emotional time for brides and grooms whose love stories are delayed. Hotels.com Chaplain Obvious Sweeps wants to help by giving a few lucky couples $5K to use on their future honeymoon, in addition to a virtual wedding ceremony they'll never forget.

Before getting into the details, think about where you could go or what you could do with $5K in travel funds. An adventurous couple may want to take the cash and head straight for Bali where jungle swings, monkey sanctuaries, and waterfall-lined bike paths are abundant. A couple who likes to chill and have romantic dinners may check into a luxe resort in the Caribbean and treat themselves to massages in the afternoons and lobster for dinner. Receiving a chunk of cash to see the world can mean you get to check something off your always-growing bucket list.

Long story short: It would be a dream come true, especially after saying, "I do" and committing to forever with your partner. Of course, you may not want to travel until it's safe to do so, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's all well and good. According to the official rules for the "Chaplain" Obvious Sweeps, there's not a specified time window you need to use the $5K in. However, you do need to follow some steps and guidelines to enter and land this unbelievable deal.

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

To enter, you have to fill out a brief questionnaire online. In this questionnaire, you and your partner will be asked to enter your dates of birth — anyone who's under 18 years old is not eligible to apply — along with your names, and your preferred date and time to get legally married by the Hotels.com mascot, "Chaplain" Obvious. The mascot has been ordained and is ready to help you tie the knot via a virtual, unique, and special ceremony. The dates and times available are Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., or 3 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the same slots.

In addition, you need proof of a valid marriage license for your state of residence, and the confirmation that your state of residence considers virtual wedding ceremonies to be valid and legal. "Chaplain" Obvious is asking that you also provide him with an heartfelt, funny, or undeniably sweet explanation as to why you want him to marry you. If you two are huge fans of traveling or have a romantic story to share from when you got engaged, this is the time to spill the tea. Submissions to the sweeps will be accepted from now through Sunday, May 17 at 5 p.m. CT.

zeljkosantrac/E+/Getty Images

Once you enter, the waiting game is on. The official rules state that four couples in total will recieve the virtual wedding ceremony put on by the mascot, and the $5K toward a future honeymoon. Winners are going to be contacted on May 22, 2020 via email, and will have to respond in the following 48 hours in order to claim their prize.

The only catch that comes with the $5K prize is that you must use it on accommodations and offers through Hotels.com. However, booking one of those luxe resorts in the Caribbean or villas in Bali is usually the most expensive part of a honeymoon trip, so the money will be well-spent. If you and your partner are interested, hop on this sweeps right away. Getting married virtually may not have been in the original plans, but it'll be so special and come with a trip you'll never forget.

