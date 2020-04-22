Your vacation plans are on hold for the time being, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spread throughout the world. Although you may be disappointed, you're staying at home fueling your wanderlust in other ways. You may spend your afternoons scrolling through old trip photos and making a bucket list of places you want to go when it's safe to travel again. Have you looked into Travelzoo's refundable deals on vacations yet?

Spoiler alert: They'll speak to your wandering soul and let you purchase a trip with zero booking strings attached. Each vacation that's listed on their website with this deal can be cancelled at any time or rescheduled without having to fund extra fees, according to the guidelines on their site.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn't have any restrictions on travel from one spot within the U.S. to another. However, it does note that every state has recorded positive cases of the coronavirus and that travelers should be aware of that. If you travel right now, your chance of coming into contact with the virus may be more likely, because you're navigating airports and more public settings. According to the CDC, traveling outside of the country is also not advised, especially for nonessential reasons and to countries who are considered highly risky.

Instead, consider taking advantage of Travelzoo's refundable vacations. Look into the details and trips you can book right now, to fuel your wanderlust and give yourself some suitcase packing to look forward to.

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

According to the Travelzoo website, the refundable trip deals are about saving now and traveling later. Some #vacays you can pick from include: a three-night, all-inclusive stay for you and your best bud in Barbados; a sweet stay in downtown Nashville, Tennessee; a lavish trip near San Diego, California at a discounted price, and a four-night beach retreat in Curaçao, among others.

Each trip comes with some included amenities when you book it, such as a prime room in a hotel or cozy inn, and credit for food and drinks. To book, simply head to the listing and see what your options are — like if you can get parking free of charge, or breakfast every morning at your hotel when you wake up on a sunny island.

For instance, through Travelzoo, you can book a one-night stay at a chic boutique hotel in Palm Springs, California for just $99. This deal includes two glasses of sparkling wine and chocolates when you arrive, and a $35 spa credit for you and a bestie or SO to use during your vacay. In addition, it gives you two margaritas at the poolside bar for free and a 50% discount on the resort's overall feed. If you've read over all the details and want to book it, simply hit the "Continue" button near the top of the screen.

Sisoje/E+/Getty Images

Travelzoo will prompt you to choose the number of nights you want to stay within certain booking blocks. Some blocks will have higher rates, but all will give you the flexibility to plan a trip when it's safe to do so. So, insert the information for your voucher, and then continue with the checkout process to complete your purchase. From there, call up the hotel you're planning on visiting directly to make a reservation with your voucher.

Travelzoo notes that "if you can't find dates that suit you or if you change your mind about going, contact Travelzoo for a refund." (It's important to keep in mind that each hotel has different cancellation periods.) Call your hotel too, to cancel your reservation within the noted days prior to your arrival, if you did book your travel dates. These trip are flexible like that, which makes them easy to book, cancel, or look forward to.

