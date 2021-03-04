M&M's is dropping a new ice cream sandwich, and it's not your typical bite. The newest treat will let you dig into a chocolate-and-mint ice cream combo with an M&M's candy crunch to boot. If you’re ready to add the sweet treat to your shopping list, here's where to buy M&M’s Mint Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches to get in on the minty goodness just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Mars Wrigley began rolling out new M&M's Mint Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches to stores in early March, and you may already see them hitting shelves near you. Featuring mint-flavored ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies with milk chocolate M&M's Minis baked in, the treat is a minty and chocolatey combo that will delight all your taste buds — especially the ones that have a fondness for a Shamrock Shake.

M&M’s Mint Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches come in a 4-count box, and they're sold in grocery stores, convenience stores, and dollar store locations nationwide, per the brand. Pricing will vary by location, but you can expect the ice cream sandwiches to sell for around $3.99 to $4.99 for a 4-pack from stores like Vons or Kroger grocery stores.

If mint isn't your thing, M&Ms also has a new Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, which features vanilla ice cream sandwiched between chocolate cookies with milk chocolate M&M's Minis.

M&M's debuted its first-ever ice cream sandwiches over two decades ago in 1999, according to the brand, and the mint and classic flavors join M&M’s Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and Chocolate Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. If you're looking for a more traditional M&M's offering, M&M's also brought back its Messages packs for 2021, which come in four classic flavors: Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Peanut, and Peanut Butter. Basically, there's a treat for whatever sweet craving comes your way.

