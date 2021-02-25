Get ready to rock out when you open your next pack of M&M's. The brand's M&M's Messages packs are back with cute sayings and funny phrases, but this time, there's even more: a Spotify code on the pack that leads you to a curated playlist. If you're ready to find a pack that suits your ~mood~, here's where to buy M&M's Messages packs for 2021.

After making their debut in January 2020, M&M's Messages packs are back, but this time they feature a curated Spotify playlist right on the pack, along with 28 different sayings. When you get one, the Spotify code will lead you to a curated playlist that complements the message's theme. For example, if your pack says, "Slay Girl," your playlist will feature a mix of strong female artists.

M&M's Messages packs began rolling out to stores nationwide in early February, and they're available in four flavors — Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Peanut, and Peanut Butter. You can score the packs at retailers nationwide for the same price as a classic 1.69-ounce pack of M&M's, which typically sell for between 99 cents to $3.19 at retailers like Target and Walmart store locations. The M&M's Messages packs are also available on M&M's official website for a limited time in Sharing Size packs for $4.49.

In total, there are 13 playlists, which feature 20 to 23 songs curated by Spotify and M&M's, according to the brand. To use the code, you'll need to open the Spotify app and tap on the search icon at the bottom. Then select the camera icon to the right of the search bar at the top of your screen. Finally, scan the code on the pack to have the playlist pop up on your app.

M&M's Messages wouldn't be complete without the actual phrases, which come with your fave M&M's candy characters to match the statement — such as the ever-so-chic Green M&M. Some of the 28 phrases include:

"Slay Girl."

"Have a great day pretending to do work."

"Let's turn it up (just not too loud)."

"Emotional support candy."

"If there's anything I can do, don't hesitate to contact someone else."

"I know you didn't invite me, but I brought chocolate."

Congrats on that thing you did."

Again, you can expect your playlist to jive with the theme of your pack, so choose wisely! When picking up M&M's new Message packs, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. When possible, you should order curbside pickup or delivery to avoid contact with others. If you go out, wear a face mask, maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others, and wash or sanitize your hands after handling packaging and after leaving the store. Remember to wash your hands before popping open a pack of chocolatey goodness.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.