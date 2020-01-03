Flowers wilt. Cards are read and then thrown away. And though jewelry and watches make nice gifts, they're usually pretty impersonal and not intended for sharing. (Except for couples jewelry, of course, and I think my own partner would rather wear his baby teeth around his neck than matching jewelry.) If you're not sure what to get your SO for your next anniversary, try looking to their zodiac sign for inspiration. Your sign can tell you a lot about your sexual desires, and I've got suggestions for sexy anniversary gifts for your partner, based on their zodiac sign, that are sure to be winners. (Did I mention they're all less than $50?)

Anniversaries should celebrate more than the fact that you and your SO have tolerated each other for a certain number of months or years. You should consider your anniversary a chance to reignite your passion and try something new together, because flowers may die, but your sex life shouldn't. Getting your partner a sexy gift doesn't necessarily mean purchasing a sex bench or a 20-inch dildo, either. Whether your partner is a sexual dynamo or a bit timid beneath the sheets, here are some great sexy gift suggestions, based on your partner's zodiac sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Herbal Supplement Sex Dust Moon Juice $38 | Sephora Aquarians pride themselves on their uniqueness, and this lusty herbal supplement is certainly unique. Made with an adaptogenic blend of herbs and Shatavari, this sex dust will allow both you and your Aquarius SO to relax and let your creativity run wild.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Couples Vibrator PALOQUETH Clitoris Stimulator Couples Vibrator $34.69 $26.69 | Amazon Pisces is one of the most generous signs of the zodiac, and during sex, they want their boo to feel just as much pleasure as them. This couples vibrator is discreet, waterproof, and designed for both solo play and shared stimulation, bringing you and your passionate Pisces partner closer than ever.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Sexy Jenga 3DP Fusion, Inc. Sex Stack $34.25 $29.95 | Amazon Aries are adventurous thrill-seekers, and this sexy Jenga couples game will ensure that sex is never a bore. And since your Aries partner doesn't like wasting time, they'll love how the commands are always explicit (in both senses of the word).

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Massage Tool Jimmyjane Contour Massage Stones $26 | Babeland Taureans are incredibly sensuous individuals, and for them, few things are more erotic than a full-body massage. This porcelain massage tool will bring your Taurus boo total tactile bliss (and even though Taureans have a reputation for being lazy, this tool is so easy to use that they might be willing to reciprocate).

Gemini (May 21—June 20): G-Spot Dildo Unbound Gem $34 | Urban Outfitters Geminis are known for their duality, and this borosilicate glass G-spot dildo is truly made for them. (Seriously — its name, Gem, is short for Gemini.) This versatile toy is designed for both intense internal stimulation and external massage, so your indecisive Gemini SO can have it both ways.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Sex Oil Province Apothecary Sex Oil $28 | Credo Cancers are comfort-seekers, and considering how empathetic they are, they like their sexual encounters to be mutually satisfying and enjoyable. Your Cancer cutie is sure to love this sensuous multi-use sex oil, which is perfect for sensitive skin (as well as sensitive individuals).

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Remote-Controlled Vibrator Bnaughty Classic Unleashed $38.16 | B Swish Leos love to be in the driver's seat, and this exhilarating remote-controlled vibrator can give them all the power (though it might be even more thrilling for them to give you the controls). Your lusty Leo is likely a bit of an exhibitionist, and they'll get a kick out of using this naughty toy in public.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Beginners Plug Unbound Romp $24 | Unbound Virgos tend to be pretty timid in the bedroom, and this cute little beginners plug is a perfect way to embolden your Virgo SO. The plug's slim, tapered tip ensures comfort, so your sweetie likely won't feel too out of their element.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Sex Tea Your Tea Sex Tea $35 | Your Tea Libras are seekers of peace and tranquility, and this sex tea is a soothing, sexy way to lower your Libra lover's inhibitions and increase their libido. Made by qualified traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, the formula is sure to put a Libra's busy mind at ease.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Massage Candle Flickering Touch Massage Candle $34.90 | Lelo Erotic Scorpios are all about mood lighting, and this soy wax massage candle can help them set the scene. The best part: the wax melts into sensuous massage oil, allowing you to give your Scorpio SO a hot-and-heavy back rub.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Bondage Kit Bondage Boutique Red Hot Passion Bedroom Bondage Kit $44.99 | Lovehoney Sagittarians are explorers, and it's likely your Sagittarius partner is open to the idea of BDSM (if you haven't introduced it to your relationship already). This bondage kit includes a blindfold, ball gag, flogger, and adjustable wrist and ankle cuffs, giving you and your Sag everything you need for erotic experimentation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Sex Cushion Ladovin Inflatable Wedge Bed Pillow $44.88 | Amazon Capricorns are practical, no-nonsense folks, so you'll want to surprise your Cap boo with something that's both utilitarian and not too wild. This sex cushion is as comfortable as it is practical, allowing you two to explore new positions without pushing your Capricorn out of their comfort zone.