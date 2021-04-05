Here's The Kardashian-Jenner You're Most Like, Based On Your Love Life

Who are you? What is the meaning of life? There are plenty of important philosophical questions out there, but the most important has simply got to be: Which Kardashian-Jenner are you most like? Now, there are plenty of ways to determine which KarJenner sister you're most like. Are you more interested in makeup like Kylie Jenner or law like Kim Kardashian? Are you a blunt AF Aries like Kourtney Kardshian or a sensitive-and-sweet Cancer like Khloé Kardashian? Is your dream job title "momager" à la Kris Jenner?

But the most fun way to determine who you're most like, in my opinion, is based on your love life. These sisters have fallen in love, gotten married, gotten divorced, and spoken honestly about their sex lives — all in front the cameras. While they've each had their share of high-profile romances (even famously private Kendall Jenner), they've approached their love lives with totally distinct attitudes. While you might not ever have to negotiate over your Calabasas mansion in your divorce settlement, you probably do relate to at least one of these women when it comes to dating and relationships.

You're a hopeless romantic. Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Love falling in love? Then you're definitely the most like Kim. Not only has Kim been married more times than any other member of the Kardashian-Jenner squad, she's been very open about her unwavering faith in love. Like, as in, she literally told People back in 2011: "I believe in love, always.” And, yes. She obvi believes in soulmates. "I think you have different soulmates throughout your life, that your soul needs different things at different times," she once told Cosmopolitan UK. "I do believe in love. I will always believe in love, but my idea has changed from what I’ve always thought."

You're Miss Independent. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Don't need a man to make your life complete? Then you're probs most like Kourtney. Yes, she's in a relationship with Travis Barker now. But, throughout the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney maintains that she is *more* than fine flying solo. Like, for example, when Khloé asked if she wants to be dating anyone and Kourt literally said, "I don't. I really don't."

You're the Samantha of your friend group. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You, my friend, are none other than Kris Jenner. Please look no further than this video of Kris raving about her sex life for all the proof you need on this matter:

You're always either on or off again. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Khloé and Tristan Thompson have quickly become the Ross Gellar and Rachel Green of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which makes you the Khloé. Khloé knows what it's like to get back together with an ex after a messy split and she's even familiar with the judgment that can come along with that sort of reunion. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé revealed the outside input is the only thing putting a damper on her relationship these days. "When all this outside noise is not around me, we are great," she revealed. "Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it’s enjoyable, it’s easy." So, next time people are giving you shade for getting back together with your ex again, try channeling your inner Khloé and follow your heart.

You settled down early. David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images OK, maybe you didn't have a child with your partner, who just so happens to be a famous rapper, at the ripe age of 20 like Kylie did. But, if you're the type who couldn't wait to get to the making babies/starting a family part of life, you're probs the Kylie of your friend group.