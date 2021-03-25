I know it's been a minute since anyone saw them together, but do Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima still talk? Kourtney hinted that they don't in a clip teasing the March 25 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While they never mentioned Younes by name, the topic of Kourtney's unnamed "ex" came up when sister Khloé Kardashian asked if Kourtney's "dating anyone."

While now Kourtney is now in a very public relationship with Travis Barker, she was apparently single at the time of the conversation. "No, who would I be dating?" she responded to her sister. When Khloé asked if Kourtney wanted to be dating anyone, she maintained that she really was happy to be single and even joked "hundreds" of people are sliding into her DMs.

And that is when Khloé asked Kourtney if she still talks to her unnamed ex. "No, never," Kourtney resolutely responded. But that doesn't mean that he's not trying to chat. When Khloé asked Kourtney if she believed the ex in question was "negative" for her, Kourtney confirmed she did think he was and added that he'll still text her "every once in a while." But don't worry. She made it clear that she never even thinks about him.

And, as she said earlier, she "never" responds to his texts. So, like, whatever.

Khloé's reasoning for giving Kourtney the third degree on her love life was apparently to mine for some gossip for sister Kim, who was always there for the conversation. "It's our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me, you know, going after Kourtney's sex life a little bit, she's going to have to take one for the team," Khloé told Kourtney. "Kim lives for the gossip and we're here to make Kim happy."

But, alas, Kourtney had no gossip to give. "I'm feeling really content with my own way of life," she said.

Kourtney and Travis were first romantically linked to each other in January of 2021. "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source reportedly told People at the time. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." Since then, the couple has made their relationship increasingly more public, with Travis most recently sharing a love note he received from Kourtney to his IG.

Happy for these two! Also hope their relationship is providing Kim with the juicy gossip she was originally after.