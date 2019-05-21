Is there anything more exciting than date night? Whether you’re casually dating a new fling or seriously committed to your partner, it’s a blast to hang out one-on-one with your special someone. Planning a creative date night isn’t always easy, though — especially when you’re used to sticking to your own tried-and-true routine. The best date idea for you depends on your relationship status and the mood you want to set.

If you’re seeing someone casually and keeping things low-key, you’ll want to do something different than you’d do with the love of your life. And if you’re sick of grabbing dinner or drinks together every Friday night, look no further than this list of creative date ideas to shake things up. From street festivals to wine tastings, there’s something out there for everyone, no matter what you typically like to do together. Sometimes the best dates are the ones that break the traditional mold, and hey — you might even discover something in common you never knew you had.

So, open up your calendar, look for the next available free day, and text bae that you’ve got a surprise in store. Trust me, they’ll be super impressed with your innovative date-planning skills.

Single & Swiping: Check Out A Street Fair Stocksy/Chelsea Victoria When you’re going on a first date, you probably don’t know much about the person you’ll be meeting, and you obviously want to make a good first impression. You don’t necessarily know each other’s food or activity preferences yet, so it’s tough to plan something creative… but at the same time, grabbing drinks with every first date can get boring after a while. To keep things chill and fun for both of you, hit up a local street fair together! You can each grab a snack from whichever food truck suits your fancy, then wander around and enjoy the booths and performances. Later on, you can duck off to a side street or the local park to chat more privately. This date idea is also great because it can easily take up more or less time, depending on how you’re feeling about the person. Loving every minute? Continue the date at a local bar. Totally over it? You can easily part ways after you’ve spent some time walking around.

Keeping Things Casual: Hit Up A Comedy Show Stocksy/Studio Firma So you’re seeing someone new, but you’re trying to keep it from becoming too serious. You love hanging out together, but the last thing you need is a super intimate, romantic date night to put pressure on the situationship. Instead, try going to a comedy show together to keep things light. You’ll get to laugh through the evening together over a few drinks, without the stress of having to discuss where your relationship is going. Afterwards, when you’re high on life and practically crying from laughter, you can head back to one of your places to have even more fun.

Happily Committed: Explore A Winery Stocksy/Pietro Karras Being in a committed relationship is super rewarding, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges… one of them being, how do you keep things feeling new and fresh? If you’ve been to the same date night spots a million times, shake things up with a day trip to a winery. It’s a classy, memorable date idea that will make the most of your quality time together. You can dress it up if you’d like, or keep it casual and pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawn. Try a wine-tasting session or go for a tour of the vineyards. It’s picturesque, romantic, and a lovely spot to enjoy each other’s company in peace.

Struggling To Stay Together: Volunteer for a Cause Stocksy/Laura Stolfi If your relationship is on the rocks, it might help you to bond over a cause you’re both passionate about. The last thing you need is an expensive, meticulously planned date night that will put stress on your relationship, so try volunteering together instead. Spend the day at your local animal shelter, volunteer at a food bank, or attend a political organizing event in your area. Donating your time is the perfect no-fuss, no-frills way to give back to your community and also reconnect with each other. This will help you get out of your own head and put your energy toward helping others. You’ll see each other at your very best, which could help you remember why you got together in the first place.

Recovering From Heartbreak: Go Dancing With Your Crew Stocksy/Katarina Radovic Fresh off a breakup and hate the idea of dating again? You don’t need a significant other to have an amazing night out! Get your squad together and go out for a night of dancing in your cutest outfits. If you want to flirt the night away, go ahead — but if you just want time with your girls, that’s cool too. You can always count on them keep your mind off your ex. Spending time with your friends can be even better than spending time with a partner, anyway — there’s no pressure to put your best foot forward all the time, because you know they’ll love you no matter what. If you’ve been spending the last few weekends wallowing and need a good distraction, your besties are the ones to turn to.