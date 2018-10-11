Here's The Best Activity To Try After A Breakup, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When you're going through a breakup you might find yourself hitting the town every night, jumping head-first into a new relationship, or getting a drastic "I'm over it" haircut. And while there a zillion reasons why relationships end in breakups, there are a zillion ways to recover from them. If you're looking for a way to work on healing your heart, here's an activity to try after a breakup, based on your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign influences many different aspects of your life, personality, and emotional processes. By understanding your sign you could gain an insight into how you deal with heartbreak. Some signs are action-based, crave forward motion and have energy they need to burn. Others are more intellectual and emotionally sensitive, dealing with their bruised hearts internally. While going through a breakup can make you feel weak, sad, and totally unsure of what to do next, consider the fact that any change or transformation gives you the opportunity to grow, change, and become stronger. So read on for activities you can do when dealing with your breakup, based on what your zodiac sign indicates, to help you get your groove back.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb.18): Get A Massage Stocksy/victortorres Aquarius is intellectual, playful, and at times aloof, so during a breakup, they can come off as cold and unaffected. That's actually not the case, as Aquarius deeply values connection and harmony in their relationships. They process a breakup by analyzing the failures and successes of their relationship in almost clinical terms, which is just how this air sign copes with emotional loss. Aquarius will focus on the big picture, instead of dwelling on their own personal experience. That's why they might benefit from an activity that grounds them in their own body and world, like a massage. If Aquarius can get out of their head for a moment, and connect with their body, they'll be in touch with their feelings and might work through some hidden emotions while the massage therapist works through some muscle tension.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): Take A Nap Stocksy/visualspectrum Pisces is intuitive, creative, and wise. They love to live in their imaginations and best-case scenarios. They can sometimes be blind to the reality of their relationships — not recognizing how things are, but instead focusing on how great things could be. That's why sometimes breakups happen slowly and vaguely, since Pisces prefers to drift away from relationships instead of establishing strong boundaries. They don't love conclusive endings, and would much rather live in a world of, "Let's take a break" instead of "It's over." Pisces makes a lot of decisions based on their gut and intuition, so post-breakup, Pisces needs to reconnect with that part of themselves. They're very much guided by their dreams, so they should take a nap. Yes, Pisces should curl up in bed or on the couch and drift off, giving their body and heart a much-needed recharge.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Box Stocksy/Wave Aries are known for their ambition, competitive nature, and explosive tempers, so breakups are significant for them. Aries treats dating and breaking up like sports, and they always want to win. Post-breakup, Aries will have a lot of energy to burn, especially if they were the ones who got dumped. A great activity for Aries while dealing with a breakup would be something fierce and competitive, like a boxing class. There's an element of brute physicality to this workout, which will let Aries release some pent-up angst.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Take A Class Stocksy/JovoJVNVC Taurus is an Earth sign and is rooted deeply in routine and schedule, and they detest change. A breakup shakes Taurus deeply, leaving them feeling unmoored and craving stability. Post-breakup, Taurus should enroll in a class — pottery, language, painting, or whatever else floats their boat — that will provide them with a new structure. Signing up for a class over several weeks will be a satisfying addition to their calendar, give them a place to be a certain time, and set out a new skill to master. Taurus' emotional and sensitive nature will be pleasantly appeased (and perhaps helpfully distracted) by the challenge of learning something new.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Meditate Stocksy/evilpixelsphotography Gemini is indecisive, emotional, and uber-communicative, so post-breakup, they will be laughing, crying, and talking non-stop the entire time. Expression is very important to Gemini and when they feel emotionally sensitive, they can overcommunicate and expend all their energy in less than productive ways. Gemini should take a breath, sit quietly, and meditate. Even if Gemini doesn't know how to meditate, trust me — there's an app for that. While Gemini might be tempted to go to ladies' night and soliloquize about their ex, a grounding activity like meditation will let Gemini rest, regroup, and regain their focus.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Have A Slumber Party Stocksy/guillefaingold Cancer is sensitive, emotional, and easily wounded, which is why they usually protect their soft insides with a firm, hard exterior. When they do let someone in, they really, truly mean it, so breakups are devastating for them. Cancer oftentimes reacts to breakups by setting up strict boundaries, cutting off all contact with their ex, and sticking to the "rules" to protect themselves. But since they're sensitive and social, Cancer needs to be around their friends. Post-breakup, Cancer should host a slumber party with their besties and bask in the support system of their friends, who can help Cancer heal with their unconditional love (and wine.)

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Journal Stocksy/killer Leo is prideful, passionate, and confident, so when Leo ends a relationship, you'll often see them back on the prowl in no time at all. But when Leo is dumped, their reaction is often surprise and complete offense that someone wouldn't want to be with them. They feel deeply hurt, lost, and wounded, and can grieve for a lost love in a very dramatic and public fashion. Leo might have the urge to regale a large dinner party with every last detail of their breakup, but what Leo might consider doing it putting that all in a journal. By journaling, Leo will be safe in the privacy of their own mind and words, and without an audience, might be able to communicate and process some genuine feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Hang Out With An Animal Stocksy/marija_mandic Virgo is analytical, obsessed with perfection, and precise in their communication, which is why Virgo loves to dissect and analyze their relationship and breakup over, and over, and over. Virgo can also be conflict-averse, so there's a chance they didn't get to share their real feelings with their ex, instead most likely checking out during their breakup conversations. Post-breakup, Virgo should consider hanging out with someone they can't convince their ex was at fault... an animal! Virgo needs to walk a dog, or a cuddle a cat, and relax in the simple animal energy of being around a fluffy creature who can't talk back to you and frankly, doesn't care about who was wrong or who was right.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Volunteer Stocksy/MaaHoo Libras love companionship, romance, and peace. After all, Libra is represented by the scales, which are a symbol of harmony and balance. Libra is happiest when they're part of a pair, so breakups can be jarring and disconcerting for them. Libra will usually jump right into another relationship, which comforts them and seems to almost reset the balance of the universe. Instead of immediately finding a new bae, Libra should get out into the world, be around people, and volunteer. Libra can lean towards being slightly self-centered, so helping others will actually make them feel really good, which scratching their social itch. Libra also cares deeply about what people think about them, so getting some public altruism points will be a bonus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Babysit Stocksy/evgenijyulkin Scorpio is intense, deeply emotional, and very proud, and they have a very hard time letting go of people, things, and relationsihps. Even if they initiate a breakup, they'll usually feel wronged in some way and tend to obsess over it. Scorpio is also masterful at hiding their real emotions, and can exhibit unproductive behavior like Insta-stalking their ex. Scorpio will pretend everything is totally fine, while privately replaying past arguments on a loop in their mind. Instead of stewing and obsessing over their breakup, Scorpio needs to live in the moment and just play. Scorpio should offer their babysitting skills post-breakup, because kids are all about living in the moment. What they want one second, they don't need the next, and kids can also offer some good cuddle opportunities. A heartbroken Scorpio might find some relief in looking after a tiny human for a few hours, and at the very least, there will be snacks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Clean Out Your Closet Stocksy/AmorBurakova Sagittarius is all about freedom, adventure, and pursuit of knowledge. Their urge to discover new horizons, meet new people, and try new things can help them process a breakup in a very rational fashion by keeping busy with a capital B. Sagittarius is also very straightforward, so there's usually not a lot of deception or guise about how they feel post-breakup. Their thrill-seeking nature could be used to tamp down their hurt feelings about a relationship ending, so Sagittarius should take a beat and process things before dashing off on a trip to hike Machu Picchu. They should take an afternoon to clean out their closet, gather their ex's things, and replace photos of their ex with pics of their epic travels. Taking a moment to process the physical representation of their relationship will help ground Sagittarius so that they're better prepared to launch into the next adventure.