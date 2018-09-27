Capricorn is stoic and logical, so they handle a breakup like it's no big deal. Practical Capricorn closes the door and moves on immediately, and are likely to cut their ex out of their life completely. This means throwing away love letters, deleting posts, and unfollowing their ex on every possible platform. While this might sound like they handle breakups well, it's actually the opposite. Firstly, unemotional Capricorn won't take time to process their feelings, and instead sweep them under the rug. Secondly, they get satisfaction from cutting their ex out and acting like everything is fine— they love knowing their ex will see their Insta Story about how great they're doing. Capricorn cares very much what everyone thinks, so acting like they don't give AF about their breakup is priority number one.

While there are certain zodiac signs that obviously don't handle a breakup well, other signs have just as tough of a time, but are better at hiding it. At the end of the day, we're all human and breakups are hard for us all in some way. Understanding how your zodiac sign influences your breakup process just might give you a bit of peace, or at the very least explain to you why you feel the urge to stay home and sit in the dark, all by yourself.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!