How To Get Over A Breakup, According To Your Zodiac Sign

There's no one way that any one sign uses when it comes to knowing how to get over a breakup, but there are definitely patterns that emerge overtime, as each sign learns how to cope. Generally speaking, fire signs get over a breakup by taking action. Earth signs work through it by latching on more tightly to their physical world: eating, working out, or getting really into their careers. Water signs feel the feels fully and respond emotionally and spiritually. Air signs need to spin out, either by whirlwind-ing into other relationships or getting caught in the intellectual airstreams of their own imaginations. More than any other sign, they'll need to talk and talk and talk until their pain is completely out.

None of these zodiac signs is perfect, but they represent pathways to healing that work with different people's dispositions. If some of them seem to cause more pain in the process, just remember that nobody means to hurt anyone. If your heartbreak has been the source of great agony, consider it a lesson that you need to gain in order to find the love you were meant to experience down the line. In the meantime, you are going to get through it the way you always do: by investing everything you have in yourself.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Aries don't get sad. They get mad first. The only way that Aries gets over anything is by getting angry. The youngest fire sign needs to burn through their emotions by throwing gas on their passions and trashing everything that comes across their path. This is the sign most likely to move on by egging the outside of their ex's house or incessantly tweeting every vitriolic thought they have about them nonstop for a week. The good news is that the process is speedy. Once Aries has acted out their internal heartache, they'll swiftly move on.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Taurus eats their feelings. When they're heartbroken, they'll bake themselves a cake and then eat it in a single sitting while watching reruns of The OC. This is the sign who wakes up in the middle of the night and doesn't have a single clue what to do with themselves, so they bake a dozen lavender cupcakes for their housemates and leave them out on the kitchen table, and then, they go back to bed and sleep for an entire day. It might take them a while to get over a breakup completely, but at least in the meantime, everyone will be well-fed.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

The only way Gemini gets over a relationship is by immediately moving on to the next one. Their rebound is so swift that they might have even picked up a new flirtation when their relationship was still on its last legs. Don't hold it against Gemini. What might seem like a reckless misappropriation of the heart is actually this mutable air sign's own journey to love. One day, they'll pingpong through enough rebounds to realize they've landed on a lifelong mate.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Cancers get through breakups by wallowing. They'll talk about their ex for the next six months unless their close friends impose a ban. And when they can't talk to their friends anymore, they'll start writing poetry. Their friends, at this point, need to step back in to tell Cancer, in no uncertain terms, that they shouldn't send their latest acrostic poem to their ex. Otherwise, the repercussions will be embarrassing.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

Retail therapy is the only thing that lifts Leo's spirits after a really bad breakup. They'll go to the mall or run up their credit card bill buying novelty water fountains for their pet cat. They're trying to build up a barrier of tangible items, but they'd do much better off drawing on strength from within. If you really must acquire some new robes, Leo, try thrifting. It will give you the thrill of the hunt without hitting your wallet so hard.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

When Virgo is facing heartbreak, they'll find their sanctuary in books. This is the sign that's most likely to seek out some continuing education after a breakup because they'll probably be considering the implications the split has for their career. If this isn't the time to take out a student loan, Virgo will head to the library and check out some self-help books. As long as they are processing their feelings from the perspective of improving themselves, the maiden of the zodiac will find healing.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

Libra gets over their breakup by writing their ex a ton of letters. Much like Cancer, they will do better off if they leave these letters unsent. Not all of the other zodiac signs share Libra's appreciation for love and romance, and it can feel overwhelming to get somebody's heart poured out on paper. Libra has a difficult time reconciling with loss, and communicating their heartache is important to them. You don't have to share your process to get it off your chest, Libra. If you must send your love letters, put them in a bottle and set them out to sea.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

The best way for Scorpio to move on after a relationship has ended is to gather all of their ex's possessions and ceremoniously burn them. The sign most associated with death and regeneration needs to destroy every object they associate with their ex completely before they can evolve into the next phase of their life. Once this task is complete, they'll arise like a phoenix from the ashes and ascend for good. Get the matches, Scorpio, ASAP!

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

Travel is the key to Sagittarius' health, and after their love life goes downhill, they'll need to see new horizons. If they can't go overseas, heading to the country or a different terrain will cleanse their emotional pallet and give their fire a chance to recharge. If they have the opportunity to meet a new love interest and keep seeing them long distance, their heart will be in good shape.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

Capricorn gets over heartbreak by burying themselves in work. It might seem unhealthy, but what this earth sign needs is a place to sow their seed to bloom in the future. The sea goat tends to address their pain by putting down their head and charging through. Their healing process will last for as long as they need to dig themselves out of heartbreak. This sign is success-oriented so they won't let anything distract them from their process to recovery.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

This fixed air sign is extremely emotional, but their feelings get tangled up in their head. The only way Aquarius can unwind the knots of their heart and smooth out the wrinkles in their worries is by looking to the stars to guide them. Obsessively reading their horoscope, following the phases of the moon, and examining every inch of their birth chart will assist Aquarius on their journey. Aquarius will experience a great deal of growth as they get closer to seeing themselves clearly. The process might be painful, but in the end, they'll come out of this difficult time with a whole host of new age ideas to share about love and loss, to the benefit of mankind.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

Pisces have the gift of foresight. They do all of their processing in a breakup while it's happening. By the time they and their partner have split ways, they are already over them. This doesn't mean that a Pisces will stop contacting their ex; far from it. This water sign sees themselves as a healer and will tell themselves that they just want to make sure that their ex is doing all right. But this is only a way of denying their reality: Even though they might be over somebody, they're not willing to let go of the thought of everlasting life. Once Pisces finds a new channel to pour their energy into, they'll find they're doing swimmingly. All they need is a little time.

