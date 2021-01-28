Fresh off slaying the National Anthem at the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, Lady Gaga and Little Monsters everywhere have something else to celebrate. Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreos are rolling out to stores nationwide as of Jan. 28, and you can enter for a chance to win a free pack signed by Mother Monster herself. If you're already stanning the idea of a signed Oreo package, here's how to win Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreos.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 28, Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreos are rolling out nationwide wherever Oreos are sold, and they are available for a limited time. The iconic cookie brand announced the news on Twitter, along with the news of an official contest. In celebration of the release of full-size packs, Oreo is giving you a chance to win one for free with its Virtual Chromatica Cookie Hunt, a virtual scavenger hunt that's hit Twitter.

With clues inspired by Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, you'll need to follow the tweets from @OREO and find the hiding spots based on the clues by following a few steps. The scavenger hunt began at 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 28, and you'll need to solve the cookie clues dropped each hour through 3 p.m. ET.

Once you read the clue on the Oreo Twitter account, you'll need to track down the Chromatica Cookie Hunt tweet that fits the clue. (I'll give you a head start, Lady Gaga is clue No. 1.) After you've cracked it, reply to the tweet revealing the answer with #ChromaticaCookieHunt #sweepstakes and tag @OREO. Each answer tweet counts as an entry to win a signed pack of Gaga-themed Oreos, so you can continue solving the six clues for up to six chances to win. You'll have until 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 29 to crack the clues.

On or around Jan. 29, 50 winners will be selected via random drawing, and they'll be notified on Twitter.

Each of the Lady Gaga-themed Oreo packs features hot pink packaging. Inside, you'll find pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies filled with a green-colored cream. With the classic Oreo flavor, the cookies also feature three different Chromatica-inspired designs. Even if you don't win, you can score Chromatica Oreos for about $3.67 per pack, like other specialty Oreo cookies.

If you're heading to grab a pack of the limited-edition Chromatica Oreos, remember to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)for grocery shopping as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth, practicing social distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands after leaving the stores.

