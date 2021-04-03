It's about to get even spookier in the American Horror Story universe, and you could have a say in what happens next. American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is actually asking fans to vote on a creepy theme for the AHS universe. If you're a superfan who wants to have a say in the next terrifying story to come to TV, here's how to vote for the next American Horror Story theme.

Murphy surprised fans with a tweet on Friday, April 2, asking people to vote on a creepy story theme. The Twitter post read, "The AMERICAN HORROR STORY universe is expanding." Murphy continued with a call to action. "Comment on which STORY you would like to see the most: 1) ALIENS 2) Xmas HORROR 3) BLOODY MARY 4) PIGGY MAN 5) SIRENS 6) PLAGUE," he wrote.

To get in on the vote, you'll need to comment on Murphy's tweet with your choice of the six options.

ICYMI, the upcoming AHS: Double Feature for Season 10 is currently in the works, but there's still no official release date. Fans do know a bit about AHS: Double Feature in that it's set to center around two stories: "one by sea and one by sand." Other than some cast details, though, the plot is top-secret, as per usual. It's likely to release in September 2021 like past seasons, though that has yet to be confirmed. There's also an American Horror Story spinoff series confirmed that's set to come in 2021, though the details on that are still murky.

So, while Murphy is asking fans to vote on a theme, it's unclear which part of the AHS universe this could fall in — the OG American Horror Story or the new spinoff series. The spinoff is set to take on the traditional anthology format, with each episode featuring a different, self-contained story. Of course, it's possible the various storylines could intertwine by a larger theme.

To cast your vote, click on Murphy's post below and write a comment:

In the meantime, you can still gear up for the upcoming season of AHS and get all the news as it comes.

You may have missed another tidbit about Season 10. After Murphy posted the title teaser on March 20, actor Nico Greetham (from Murphy's Glee and The Prom) commented on the post, asking, "!!!WHAT DOES THIS MEAN SIR!!!" Murphy responded to Greetham with the comment, "It means TWO SEASONS for the fans airing in one calendar year." He continued, "One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement is coming)."

It's still unclear if he means there will be two separate seasons or two seasons wrapped into Season 10. However, the most likely format is a two-part season, with some similar theme that connects them.

The first cast for Season 10 so far includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Macaulay Culkin, Kaia Gerber, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Denis O'Hare. However, you'll need to stay tuned for the second cast announcement to see who else is appearing in Season 10.

As for the horror theme vote, those deets are still TBD, but pick your fave theme and see if yours choice ends up featured for some AHS universe project.