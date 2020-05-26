These Details About The 'American Horror Story' Spinoff Series Will Make Fans Scream

Ryan Murphy is a show producing machine right now. On top of his commitments to Netflix like Hollywood and The Politician, he's got titles under FX, including American Crime Story, Pose, and American Horror Story. Even though Murphy's contract is with Netflix for new stuff, anything under those older titles is FX's domain — including potential spinoffs. FX has decided to greenlight one of those options, creating a new AHS based show. These details about the American Horror Story spinoff shows the cable channel is being pretty clever in creating more AHS.

Rumors an American Horror Story spinoff was in the works first erupted back on May 11, when Ryan Murphy hinted something was up in an Instagram post. A faked Zoom call with the main actors from American Horror Story was captioned to suggest this pretend call was them discussing a brand new spinoff.

American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called 'American Horror Stories' (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print.

It turns out that even if the Zoom call never happened, the spinoff show was real. FX confirmed American Horror Stories as part of its slate of upcoming series for the next year.

The announcement also confirmed Murphy wasn't kidding about the "one hour contained story" part either. Despite the returning cast from season to season, the American Horror Story franchise was instrumental in reviving the anthology format. Though it felt new at the time of AHS' premiere, the 1950s were full of Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Twilight Zone type shows, horror series that told new stories every week.

Murphy's twist was that the anthology was season long, instead of episode by episode. Still, it was part of a batch of shows that got back into the anthology format, including HBO's True Detective, which did the season-long version, and Netflix's Black Mirror, which did the traditional episode by episode anthology.

With this new show, he'll be returning to the very traditional anthology type series, bringing horror on TV full circle. All American Horror Stories needs is an Alfred Hitchcock type figure to introduce each weekly installment. Perhaps Murphy will do the honors.