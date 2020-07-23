For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is bringing back three of its fan-favorite Reese's doughnuts. The sweet bites will begin appearing at Krispy Kreme shops on Friday, July 24, but one will get to stay on the menu forever — and you get to help choose which one makes the cut. Here's how to vote for Krispy Kreme's permanent Reese's doughnut so you can have a say on which treat stays.

Krispy Kreme is offering three of its Reese's doughnuts from the last three years at participating locations nationwide starting on Friday, July 24. One of its Reese's doughnuts will win a permanent spot on the menu, and it's up to fans to pick which one. The returning doughnuts include the Classic Reese's Doughnut (from 2017), the Reese's Outrageous Doughnut (from 2018), and the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut (from 2019). The doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme shops through Sunday, Aug. 16.

To vote for the "Greataste Reese's Doughnut Of All Time," you'll need to share a creative review of your favorite on social media. Krispy Kreme is asking for creativity, so your Reese's doughnut review can be anything from a dance to a song, or sharing your review via video or text. To enter, post your review on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #TheGreataste and #KrispyKreme, and tag @krispykreme.

It's not clear when the contest will end, but Krispy Kreme will announce the winning doughnut with the majority of the votes some time in August, and it will become a permanent addition to the menu.

To refresh your memory, here's what the Reese's doughnuts from years past have looked like. The Classic Reese's Doughnut debuted at Krispy Kreme in 2017, and it features a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme filling, a Hershey's chocolate icing coating, mini peanut butter chips on top, and a chocolate and Reese's peanut butter sauce drizzle.​

The Outrageous Reese's Doughnut is from 2018, and it's a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, sprinkled with Mini Reese's Pieces, and finished with a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese's peanut butter sauce. Last but not least is the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut from 2019, which features a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut, Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme filling, Hershey's chocolate icing, and lines of Reese's peanut butter sauce on top.

