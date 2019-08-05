If you're a chocolate lover, a peanut butter stan, or an admirer of the chocolate peanut butter combination, I've got some pretty good news for you. Doughnut and coffee chain Krispy Kreme is partnering up with a beloved chocolate brand to introduce a new sweet treat that will have chocolate and peanut butter fans drooling. Krispy Kreme's Reese's filled doughnuts are here to satisfy your sweet tooth, no matter whether you prefer the chocolatey or peanut butter-y side of things.

For a limited time starting Monday, August 5, Krispy Kreme will be selling two doughnuts to satisfy any craving. First up is the Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut, which has both peanut butter and chocolate (but more peanut butter). There's also the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut, which also has both peanut butter and chocolate but places more emphasis on the chocolate this time. Both doughnuts are part of Krispy Kreme's Original Filled Doughnuts food category, which takes classic Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts and fills them with vanilla cream, called the Classic Kreme Doughnut, and chocolate cream, called the Chocolate Kreme Doughnut, for the ultimate sweet treat.

So what do these new Reese's and Krispy Kreme collab doughnuts taste like? If you're a chocolate fan and opt for the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut, you'll get a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with Reese's peanut butter cream, dipped in chocolate fudge icing, and topped with Reese's peanut butter icing drizzle. If you lean towards the peanut butter end of the spectrum, the Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut comes with a chocolate glazed doughnut base dipped in peanut butter icing and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle. I don't know about you, but I'm going to have to snag both.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

In press materials sent to Elite Daily, Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, praised the company's latest doughnut creation made in collaboration with Reese's. Skena said, "Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing."

Though the Classic Kreme, Chocolate Kreme, Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers, and Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers are the only filled doughnuts fans can currently buy at the doughnut chain, Krispy Kreme also recently offered the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut to celebrate the company's 82nd birthday. This limited time treat was filled with creamy birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped off with party sprinkles. Um, yum. Sadly, it was only available until July 19 so we've all missed our window. If you didn't get a chance to taste the Birthday Batter Doughnut, don't worry too much because the doughnut chain has a Cake Batter Doughnut on its regular menu that looks just as tasty and Insta-worthy.

In addition to cooking up delicious new flavors, Krispy Kreme is working on expanding delivery to 18 locations across the United States, so you can snag all your fave flavors without leaving your bed or even having to get dressed. I don't know about you, but a delivery of Reese's-filled doughnuts that I can eat while I binge Netflix shows sounds like the perfect Saturday to me.