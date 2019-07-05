If you've ever dreamt about having a batch of doughnuts dropped off at your doorstep (same), then you might've found yourself asking a very important question in the past: Does Krispy Kreme deliver? I mean, it's a valid curiosity — especially if you're someone who craves doughnuts on the reg. Thankfully, the company added a new feature to its website that lets Krispy Kreme customers across the country place doughnut orders online (for delivery and pickup). But before you get too excited, there are a few things that you should keep in mind.

For starters, not every Krispy Kreme location is offering the new online feature yet (sigh). However, according to Krispy Kreme's webpage for Delivery and Pickup, it looks like tons of stores are hopping on the bandwagon. At the time of publication, there's an ongoing list of 18 different states with various participating Krispy Kreme locations underneath each one. By the looks of it, the stores that are listed are eligible for both delivery and pickup orders.

To make sure your local shop is offering each convenient feature, go ahead and click on your city's link. Then, you should be taken to a page that says, "How do you want your order?" Underneath that heading, you should see options for "Delivery" and "Pickup." If you do, you're in the clear.

If your city isn't included on Krispy Kreme's list of participating locations yet, don't fret. According to the company, all of its stores should be eligible for online ordering by the end of 2019 (that's a huge deal, guys). In order to stay updated and find out if your local Krispy Kreme starts delivering the goods, visit the company's Delivery and Pickup webpage and scroll to the top. There, you should find a "Stay Updated" section where you can enter your email address and zip code for any added locations near you.

You can also visit Krispy Kreme's official webpage for online ordering and enter your zip code there. If a store near you is participating in the fun, it'll populate on your screen.

Now, you're probably wondering what kind of goodies you'll be able to get when you place a delivery or pickup order with Krispy Kreme. Unfortunately, you won't be able to select one or two doughnuts and call it a day. According to the company's website, the Online Ordering menu currently features Dozens, Brew Boxes, and bottled drinks. In other words, it's perfect for ordering in bulk. (The more doughnuts, the better... right?)

If you're into the idea of dozens of doughnuts being brought to your doorstep, there's another thing that you should keep in mind. According to Krispy Kreme, the minimum price for deliveries is $7.99. However, if you're ordering a dozen doughnuts and a beverage to wash 'em down with, that shouldn't be too much of a problem.

As I previously mentioned, more and more Krispy Kreme locations will be eligible for online ordering throughout the year — so keep your eyes open for a store near you. While you're waiting, go ahead and download the company's mobile app. Apparently, you'll be able to use it to place delivery and pickup orders in the future.

Total convenience and delicious doughnuts? I'm stoked, you guys.