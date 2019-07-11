It's not every day you get to celebrate your favorite doughnut shop's birthday, but Krispy Kreme is officially having a doughnut-themed birthday celebration, and you can bet it'll be super sweet. The doughnut and coffee chain's celebration of 82 years in the business not only gives fans the chance to try out a brand new doughnut, but it also comes with another killer deal that you won't want to miss. Krispy Kreme's new Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is the sweet summer treat you've been craving.

You can snag Krispy Kreme's limited-time Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut from July 15 to July 19 for the doughnut chain's birthday celebrations, per the chain's press release. The doughnut is part of Krispy Kreme's Original Filled line of doughnuts that contain other glazed faves like the Classic Creme and chocolate-filled Chocolate-Creme. So, what does the Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut taste like? This limited-time treat is filled with creamy birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped off with party sprinkles. Talk about celebratory!

That's not Krispy Kreme's only birthday celebration offer. On Friday, July 19, the last day the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut will be available, customers can purchase a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any other dozen. That's two dozen doughnuts for basically the price of one. (Well, the price of one plus a $1.)

In a press release, Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, talked about why this year's birthday celebration is so different from the rest. Skena said,

Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us. We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better.

Krispy Kreme's birthday celebrations aren't the only big thing on the horizon for the company. Recently, Krispy Kreme announced that it would be make Krispy Kreme delivery available in select locations in at least 18 states around the country, with more states to be potentially eligible by the end of 2019. To stay updated with news about Krispy Kreme delivery in your city or state, head to the Krispy Kreme website and type in your zip code and your email address to receive notifications about delivery and pick-up services.

As noted above, Krispy Kreme has also been hard at work revamping its Original Glazed Doughnut collection with the new Filled Original Glazed Doughnuts that cost just as much per dozen as regular Original Glazed Doughnuts. The Filled Original Glazed Doughnut line was created to celebrate the launch of Apollo 11. According to a press release, Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer said Krispy Kreme was inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, which inspired the company to change things up with its iconic doughnut selection.

Whether you're already a fan of Krispy Kreme or dying to try the brand's new Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut, you can't go wrong with a trip to a Krispy Kreme store during the company's birthday celebration week.