Chocolate and peanut butter lovers, rejoice! There's a brand new variety pack that will be a total game-changer for your sweet tooth — and it contains a bunch of your favorite Reese's candies. This Reese's candy bar 30-count variety pack is a treasure trove for chocolate and peanut butter lovers.

On Thursday, July 11, the junk food Instagram account @candyhunting shared a photo of Reese's variety pack. The packaging itself features the iconic orange and yellow Reese's colors and has pictures of the six different kinds of Reese's products inside the box. From the description on the box, you can see it includes five full-sized packages of each of the following six varieties:

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's Milk Chocolate Sticks with peanut butter and crispy wafers

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in White Crème

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups stuffed with Pieces candy

Reese's Pieces

Reese's Milk Chocolate Big Cup Peanut Butter Cups

For those of you who aren't Reese's connoisseurs, that means the box includes four different kinds of Reese's peanut butter cups, one kind of chocolate-filled candy with hard sugar coating, and one kind of chocolate bar.

The product page for the Reese's variety pack on the Walmart website lists the box at $25 and says, "Whether you’re sharing at the office or stocking your pantry with party favorites, this box is one-stop-shop for a Reese's Lover on your list!" As of publication, the variety pack is out of stock on the Walmart website, but you can also buy it from Hershey's, which will direct you to another retailer, depending on where you live.

Reese's Standard Bar Variety Pack, 30 Count $35 | Candy.com Buy Now

If you're a big Reese's fan, you've probably already heard of Hershey's 2019 Halloween collection featuring Reese's Pieces Pumpkins. You may be thinking that it's a little too early to start thinking about Halloween, but TBH, when you hear about this Reese's treat you'll have Halloween on your mind all the time. Reese's Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin takes the original Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin to the next level with a crunchy little addition — actual Reese's pieces inside the pumpkin shell for double the peanut butter and double the chocolate. The collection also includes glow-in-the-dark bags for Reese's, Hershey's, or Kit Kats.

For chocolate-lovers who really want to get in the Halloween spirit, Hershey's is also releasing a "Halloween Assortment Skull Bowl," a skull-shaped container filled with mini Hershey's and Reese's candies. Also, you can expect a collection of Pumpkin Pie-flavored Kit Kat minis for all the pumpkin lovers out there as part of Hershey's new treats for 2019. I don't know about you, but I'm pretty much ready for Halloween now. The collection will be available in retailers across the country for a limited time, beginning in August 2019.

Courtesy of Hershey

As you wait to get your hands on a pack (or seven) of the Reese's Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin chocolates, you can always enjoy a bite from your variety pack. If you're as avid of a chocolate and peanut butter lover as I am, you simply can't go wrong with the Reese's Variety Pack or the Halloween treats, because all of the options contain the classic, sweet and savory goodness of Reese's.