Fall is almost here, and that can only mean one thing: Halloween is coming. (!!!) In order to properly kick off one of the best seasons of the year, Reese's pumpkin and ghost-shaped candy is back for a scarily delicious treat. Nothing goes together quite like chocolate and peanut butter. This I know, because Reese's Peanut Butter cups are my weakness. Get the candy dish ready, because you're going to want to fill it up with these adorable Halloween-shaped treats from Reese's.

Before you gush over your Halloween costume, you'd better suit up with a few tasty treats. Thankfully, Reese's is here to help you celebrate with three Halloween-themed candies that you can sink your fangs into. Reese's line-up of October 31 candies is already available for purchase at retailers nationwide, according to Hershey. You can get a head start on living your best Halloween life a couple of months early. (Your taste buds will thank you.)

On that note, 'tis the season for all things pumpkin. That's why these adorable Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins are going to be your new favorite fall treat. Craving something sweet? Pop a chocolate covered peanut butter pumpkin in your mouth and you'll instantly feel like a kid again. You can pick up a 10.2-ounce bag of these for $2.99, according to Hershey.

Hershey

Who says ghosts have to be scary? Reese's Peanut Butter White Ghosts are downright adorable, but mainly delicious. The ghost-shaped treats are coated in white creme. Underneath it all is the familiar taste of Reese's Peanut Butter. You'll be saying "boo" when these treats are gone. Stock up while you can, because bags of Reese's Peanut Butter White Ghosts are only $2.99 each, according to Hershey.

Hershey

Finally, there is Reese's Peanut Butter Spooky Eyeballs. The oval-shaped candies are packaged in white foil with the classic Reese's design as the pupil. Don't let the design scare you away. Reese's Peanut Butter Spooky Eyeballs are coated in milk chocolate and feature the familiar tastes of their signature sweet and creamy peanut butter that you know and love. Bags of Reese's Peanut Butter Spooky Eyeballs are sold in 9.8-ounce packs and can be purchased wherever Reese's candies are sold, according to Hershey.

Hershey

As a former trick-or-treater, I always sorted out my candy by type after I was done walking around the neighborhood. Taking stock of your Halloween candy haul is a crucial first step in developing a plan of attack. I had piles of lollipops, gummy worms, Hershey bars, and others. Then, there was the collection of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Since Reese's candies are my favorite, I had to know exactly how many I had in order to make them last. (You know it's a good haul when you end up with more Reese's than any other candy.) Let's just say you can never have too many Reese's in your candy bag.

Fall is the season for all things delicious. Starbucks' coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte makes its return on Tuesday, Aug. 28, but the news of Reese's Halloween-shaped candies just put me in the best mood ever.