In life, there are some combinations that just can't be beat, like Rick and Morty, Ross and Rachel, and Friday nights with Netflix. Likewise, chocolate and peanut butter is a seriously stellar combination, and it might be my number one favorite food combo. It's seriously always been a dream of mine to try a chocolate-and-peanut butter flavored doughnut. Thankfully, one doughnut chain seems to be in the business of making dreams come true, because Krispy Kreme's Reese's Outrageous Doughnut is here. It's truly about to rock my world, and I might cry actual tears of joy from its delectability.

Monday, Aug. 6 stands to be a very special day for all doughnut — and Reese's — lovers, because it's when those lofty chocolate-and-peanut butter doughnut dreams become a reality. Krispy Kreme finally releases its newest limited-edition treasure on Aug. 6: the Reese's Outrageous Doughnut. You can get all the candy-inspired goodness at participating U.S. and Canadian Krispy Kreme shops, according to a press release. Yeah, you'd better believe I'll be first in line at Krispy Kreme's Penn Station location, because the description of this limited-time treat makes it sound like a straight-up dream.

I just want to let you know ahead of time that the Reese's Outrageous Doughnut is a beautiful sight, so be ready for it. According to a press release, the base of the sweet treat is made up of chocolate yeast dough. It's dipped in Hershey's chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese's Pieces, a medley of Reese's peanut butter sauce, and, of course, salted caramel sauce.

As you'd expect, it's decadent, sweet, and rich AF. The doughnut itself was apparently inspired by Reese's Outrageous Bar. If you've ever had a taste of this loaded candy bar, then you know it includes Reese's peanut butter, smooth caramel, and crunchy little Reese's Pieces. All of that is then covered in sweet, thick milk chocolate. Yaaas, count me in.

Krispy Kreme

OK, seriously, would just look at it? I'm legitimately drooling RN.

Mike Tattersfield, the Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a press release that the Reese's Outrageous Doughnut is pretty wild, but alas, it's a perfect combination. TBH, he hit the nail on the head in his description of the crave-worthy breakfast pastry.

Tattersfield said in the press release,

This is hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we’ve created! The Reese's Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese's Pieces.

Per the release, this isn't the first time Krispy Kreme offered a Reese's-inspired doughnut. After they released the Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut in 2017, it received an immense amount of positive feedback. Thus, the quick-service doughnut joint decided to create yet another genius mashup with Reese's. Needless to say, the new Reese's Outrageous Doughnut is set to be a real crowd pleaser.

There are plenty of things to look forward to before the summer ends, but the part I'm looking forward to the most is when chocolate and peanut butter finally reunite in one (literally) outrageous doughnut. Krispy Kreme is about to be lit, and I'm not totally sure I can handle it.