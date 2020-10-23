The new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are finally here, and they comes with a slew of new camera features that'll have you snapping away. For the first time ever, you can even take night mode selfies, which is a total game-changer. But since this is a new addition to the smartphone, you might be wondering how to take night mode selfies on iPhone 12. Here's everything you need to know about the new feature.

The iPhone 12 was first announced during Apple's Oct. 13 keynote, along with the iPhone 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were released on Oct. 23, with the 12 mini and 12 Pro Max coming in November. Once you get your hands on any of the 12 series iPhones, you'll be able to take new night mode selfies.

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro introduced night mode, the feature that makes night pictures appear brighter when taken in low lighting, but it was only available on the front-facing camera. It works by analyzing the amount of light it needs to capture the photo, and then chooses the number of frames needed to achieve that. With the iPhone 12 series, this technology is not available on your selfie camera.

Courtesy of Apple

Heres how to use night mode for selfies:

Open the camera on your 12 series iPhone. Tap the circle in the bottom-right corner to flip to the front-facing TrueDepth camera. Night mode will automatically turn on if it's dark enough. You'll see the circular night mode icon at the top lefthand corner by the flash icon. When it's active, it will be yellow. (If it's not dark enough, night mode won't be an option.) Snap and hold still until the photo is finished.

If you aren't satisfied with how it turns out, you can also adjust your exposure by extending capture time at the bottom of your camera screen. When you take these night mode selfies on an iPhone 12 series phone, it will look brighter and more natural on your phone's display, thanks to higher contrast ratios, and a Super Retina XDR and OLED display.

On the world-facing camera, the iPhone 12's night mode features a faster aperture and captures more light than the iPhone 11 models, which means clearer and brighter night mode snaps. Plus, night mode is also available for time lapse videos on both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini's dual camera systems and the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max's triple camera systems, as well as the front-facing camera on all four phones. Finally, on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, you can take night mode Portrait photos.

Basically, once you get your new 12 series iPhone, you'll have plenty of camera features to play around with. The iPhone 12 starts at $699, and the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999.

