Apple announced its latest lineup of phones on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and the new models include a few new color choices. If you've been looking to upgrade to a new iPhone model, you've likely been wondering what colors the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come in. Here's what to know about the pricier iterations in the new iPhone 12 line so you can choose one to fit your style.

The latest Apple event showcased the four new phone models, which include the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, along with the base model iPhone 12 and cheaper iPhone 12 Mini. During the keynote on Tuesday, Tim Cook shared the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini models will be offered in Black, White, Product Red, Green, and Blue. If you want a sleeker look, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models will come in Silver, Deep Graphite, Gold, and the new Pacific Blue.

Besides the bomb color palette of the iPhone 12 models, the features of the new phones include better sound quality thanks to the speaker increase of about 10%, an OLED Super Retina XDR display, and a new hardened ceramic shield glass screen. The standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will have two rear cameras, while the iPhone Pro and Pro Max will have three rear cameras, but all iPhone 12 models will have the new and improved Night Mode, now available on the selfie camera.

Prior to the official announcement of the iPhone 12 lineup, EverythingApplePro shared a video of the new Navy Blue shade for the next iPhones, and showcased the design mockup.

Each of the iPhone 12 models will support 5G with "Smart Data Mode," which lets the devices switch between 4G and 5G depending on the bandwidth the phone needs to conserve power. The iPhone 12 will also support 5G for all major carriers in the United States and globally.

A standard iPhone 12 will start at $799, while an iPhone 12 Mini will start at $699. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The 12 Pro will be available for preorder on Oct. 16, shipping out Oct. 23, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for preorder on Nov. 6, shipping out Nov. 13.