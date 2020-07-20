Here's How To Pre-Order BTS' '2019 Memories' DVD & Relive Every Moment

It's that time of year again, ARMYs. You'll soon be able to relive BTS' biggest moments of 2019 through their annual Memories DVD. This time, the package is set to have over 10 hours of behind-the-scenes content fans haven't seen before, so if you watch BTS' VLIVEs and BangtanTV clips on the regular, this is the ultimate backstage pass you definitely don't want to miss. In order to catch all the fun, here's how to pre-order BTS' '2019 Memories' DVD.

It's tradition for BTS to drop the package in the summer annually, so ARMYs were waiting with baited breath for the day the group announced it. Finally, on Sunday, July 19, BTS dropped the trailer for the DVD, and it brought back so many emotions for ARMYs seeing BTS' greatest accomplishments play out all over again. From their first Grammys appearance and winning Top Duo/Group at the Billboard Music Awards, to their MMA and MAMA wins and performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the trailer captured so many of the group's remarkable achievements in just 2 minutes.

BTS' 2019 Memories Trailer

In case you haven't seen the trailer, watch it below.

How to Pre-Order BTS 2019 Memories DVD

The 2019 Memories DVD will drop on August 12, but fans can start pre-ordering it on July 22 through the Weverse Shop app, BTS' Japan Official Shop, and Universal Music Japan store.

What does BTS' 2019 Memories DVD include?

The DVD will come with a ring binder cover, a photobook, a paper frame, a postcard, photocards, a folding mini booklet, and more. Fans can also, of course, expect six discs filled with over 10 hours of content all together.

Big Hit Labels

Now, feast your eyes on all the behind-the-scenes content that will be included on the DVDs (it's truly mind-blowing).

DISC 01

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' LOS ANGELES Part 1

DISC 02

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' LOS ANGELES Part 2

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' LOS ANGELES MAKING FILM

DISC 03

JAN 33TH Golden Disc Awards MAKING FILM

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' JAPAN EDITION MD MAKING FILM

MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA ALBUM JACKET MAKING FILM

28TH Seoul Music Awards MAKING FILM

FEB 2019 GRAMMY Awards MAKING FILM

2019 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] Poster & MD MAKING FILM

MAR RM MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA 'Intro : Persona' Comeback Trailer MAKING FILM

'작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) (Feat. Halsey)' MV MAKING FILM

DISC 04

APR BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' Opening VCR MAKING FILM

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' Briefing & Practice MAKING FILM

Saturday Night Live MAKING FILM

MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA Press Conference & Music Broadcasting MAKING FILM

2019 FESTA Family Portrait MAKING FILM

MAY 2019 Billboard Music Awards MAKING FILM

The Voice / GMA Summer Concert Series 2019 /

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert / iHeartRadio Live MAKING FILM

DISC 05

MAY BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' CHICAGO MAKING FILM

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' NEW JERSEY MAKING FILM

JUN BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' PARIS MAKING FILM

JUL BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' OSAKA MAKING FILM

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' [THE FINAL] SEOUL MD MAKING FILM

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' SHIZUOKA MAKING FILM

2019 SUMMER PACKAGE BEHIND FILM

AUG j-hope 'Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)' MV MAKING FILM

SEP BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' [THE FINAL] SEOUL VCR #1 MAKING FILM

DISC 06

OCT BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' [THE FINAL] SEOUL VCR #2 MAKING FILM

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF' SAUDI ARABIA MAKING FILM

NOV 2020 WINTER PACKAGE BEHIND FILM

2019 MMA / MAMA VCR & Practice MAKING FILM

2019 MMA MAKING FILM

DEC 2019 MAMA MAKING FILM

2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball & Variety Hitmaker Awards MAKING FILM

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve MAKING FILM

ARMYs, get ready to sob, because this DVD will make you emotional.