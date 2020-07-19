ARMYs get a glimpse into BTS' behind-the-scenes life in their YouTube videos, but nothing goes as in-depth into their busy schedules as their DVD packages, which usually comes with hours of never-before-seen footage. The group's Memories DVDs capture their biggest moments from the year prior. Since BTS releases so much back-to-back content year round, the annual collection offers fans an opportunity to stop and reflect on how far BTS has come in their career. BTS' 2019 Memories DVD trailer will make fans appreciate all the hard work the group puts into everything they do.

2019 was definitely one of BTS' most successful years so far. To give you a recap, BTS began 2019 by attending the Grammy Awards for the first time in February and presenting the Best R&B Album to H.E.R. In April, the group then released their Billboard No. 1 album Map of the Soul: Persona, which came with the lead single "Boy With Luv." The song debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, becoming the group's highest Top 10 entry. BTS also made their Saturday Night Live debut and performed "Boy With Luv" with Halsey at the Billboard Music Awards that year.

The K-pop group was taking over the world in 2019, but things had to slow down in 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS had to postpone their highly-anticipated Map of the Soul tour and hold off on promoting their new album, which they released in February. However, they gave fans the chance to take a walk down memory lane with the release of their Memories DVD preview trailer on Sunday, July 19.

The almost two-minute video includes behind-the-scenes footage on the set of music videos like Persona, Chicken Noodle Soup, and Boy With Luv, in addition to scenes showing the group celebrating with fans after their first Grammys appearance, winning Top Duo/Group at the Billboard Music Awards, and performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The clip has so much for ARMYs who were disappointed they couldn’t see the group on tour this year. The new DVD includes footage of Dionysus rehearsals, never-before-seen moments from their Love Yourself Speak Yourself Tour, and rehearsals from Not Today for their first stadium tour.

In short, it looks like fans will get to relive all of the best moments from 2019 when the DVD is released.

This is just a sneak preview of the actual DVD, which will feature over 10 hours of content when it's released. Unfortunately, the group has yet to share when they'll be dropping their Memories DVD, but it looks like ARMYs are in for one epic show when it is released.