Following the Melon Music Awards, BTS continues their impressive streak of mind-blowing, end-of-the-year performances at this year's MAMAs. The video of BTS' 2019 MAMAs performance shows the guys push themselves creatively with every showcase, and the BTS ARMY loves it.

Ahead of their MAMAs appearance, BTS gave fans a sneak peek of their performance through a video posted on the show's official Twitter account on Dec. 2. In the video, Jimin asked the members where they would like to go for this year's MAMAs, and V, Jungkook, and Jin offered different ideas. V suggested space, but Jin said he wanted to time travel to the future. Meanwhile, Jungkook expressed his wish to "travel randomly" with "130911 as coordinate."

The BTS ARMY immediately went in full detective mode and tried to decipher what the clues could possibly mean. Due to the "130911" hint, fans thought BTS would perform "N.O" from their O!RUL8,2? album since it released on Sept. 11, 2013.

Fans also guessed BTS was hinting a performance of either "Mikrokosmos," "Heartbeat," or "134340" because of the "space" clue. Previously, BTS performed "Mikrokosmos" at the 2019 MMAs on Nov. 30, and, sure enough, the guys made the stage look like they were singing in the middle of space, so "Mikrokosmos" was a smart guess.

Well, the performance has come and gone and it definitely was not a disappointment. The boys took things way back when they performed a medley of their throwback debut tracks "N.O" and "We Are Bulletproof Pt.2," and their 2019-era bops "Boy With Luv," "Mikrokosmos," and "Dionysus."

BTS’ high-energy performance completely stole the show and had the crowd on their feet. Fans at home were equally as engaged, and couldn't help but share their excitement on Twitter.

Their epic performance wasn’t the only time the boys took the stage on Wednesday night, either. BTS took home a variety of awards at the 2019 MAMAs, including: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance Male Group, Best Male Group, Qoo10 Favourite Male Artist, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, Best Collaboration, and Best Music Video.

After a huge night at the MAMAs, ARMYs are even more excited for BTS' new musical era. While fans anxiously await new tunes, their debut tracks will be on repeat thanks to their MAMAs performance.