International Self-Care Day is on Friday, July 24, and Starburst wants you to feel as special as you do when you snag one of its pink candies. In anticipation of the holiday and in celebration of the permanent addition of Starburst All Pink bags to the brand's offerings, Starburst launched a special self-care kit. Here's how to get a Starburst All Pink Self-Care Kit for only $1.

Starburst announced its All Pink Self-Care Kit on Tuesday, July 21. The pink Starburst is a fan-favorite, so much so that the brand even sells bags filled with just the pink flavor. And as of Tuesday, July 21, Starburst is making the all pink bags a permanent addition to its candy lineup. To celebrate, the brand is giving fans a chance to have a pink Starburst-themed self-care day. The brand was inspired by the "I am a pink Starburst" meme, which is about feeling as special as the beloved pink candy. People have used the meme over the years to call themselves unique, as well as remember it's OK to treat themselves.

The Starburst All Pink Self-Care Kit includes some items to help you treat yourself to a self-care routine: a meditation coloring book, a shower steamer, a gratitude journal, a succulent, a jade facial roller, a yoga towel, a tumbler, a sleep mask, and a bag of Pink Starburst. All of the goodies come in the same pink hue you'll recognize from the pink Starburst itself.

Courtesy of Starburst

To get your own kit, go to www.Starburst-AllPink.com. After you verify you're at least 16 years old, click on "I Want A Self-Care Kit" or scroll down to the kit contents, where you can click to order your own kit for 99 cents. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. If the kits are sold out, you can always check back again, since the brand is restocking the kits a few times per day leading up to Friday, July 24, which is the final day to snag a kit.

If you're unable to grab a kit while they're in stock, you'll also have a chance to win one, as Starburst will be giving away additional kits for free. Make sure you follow Starburst on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep up with giveaways and check on the #StarburstAllPink hashtag.

The Starburst All Pink packs of candies first launched in April 2017 as a limited-time offering. Now you can find them at major retailers nationwide, such as Target and Walmart. The Starburst All Pink comes in a 2.07-ounces Single Stick, a 15.6-ounces Sharing-Size Stand Up Pouch, a 50-ounces Party-Size Stand Up Pouch, which all range in price from 89 cents to $9.

